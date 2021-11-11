MARV Studios and Warner Music Group launch new label

British production company MARV and Warner Music Group have announced the launch of new label, MARV Music.

MARV Music will work with artists to create original music for films and film-inspired albums. Colin Barlow, former head of Polydor, RCA Records UK and Geffen UK, joins as president.

The label’s first release will be a joint project with Parlophone, entitled Measure of a Man, performed by FKA twigs featuring Central Cee and written by Jamie Hartman. Set to be released on November 19, the song will be featured in 20th Century Studios’ film The King’s Man.

Another upcoming MARV film, Silent Night, will feature Michael Bublé’s original composition The Christmas Sweater.

Matthew Vaughn, owner of MARV Studios, said: “Music is an essential part of storytelling and film, and something I have always been passionate about. This partnership with Max [Lousada, CEO of recorded music at Warner], and one of the world’s leading record companies, gives us the platform to expand creatively, as well as grow our overall media business.”

Max Lousada, CEO, recorded music, Warner Music Group added: “This partnership is a dynamic way for our artists to collaborate with other original storytellers, expand their creative universes, and reach massive new audiences. Matthew is a game-changing filmmaker and imaginative entrepreneur and we’re happy to be joining forces with him, Zygi, Colin, and the team.”

Zygi Kamasa, CEO of MARV, added: “This joint venture marks the start of an ambitious musical journey with Warner Music Group and we welcome an experienced music executive like Colin to the MARV family. Alongside our scaled-up production activity launching multiple franchise films, it signals our ambition to work with the best artists to create world-leading music for film and music fans to enjoy for years to come.”

MARV films currently in post-production include Tetris (for Apple), directed by Jon S Baird and starring Taron Egerton, and action-comedy School Fight, directed by stunt director Damien Walters.