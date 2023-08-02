Matador promotes Alex Keague-Davies to global role as part of series of appointments

Matador Records has unveiled a series of promotions and hires in its New York and London offices.

Alex Keague-Davies has been promoted from UK general manager in the London office to the role of general manager of the global label in the New York office.

Keague-Davies will oversee day-to-day operations at the iconic indie label, with all staff reporting to her. Her responsibilities encompass campaign management, staff supervision and the daily running of the New York and London offices, with a focus on timelines, budgets, strategy and logistics.

She will be working closely with label president and co-owner Patrick Amory and label founders and co-owners Chris Lombardi and Gerard Cosloy. Keague-Davies joined Matador in 2018.

Emma Buchanan has been promoted to director of A&R. As well as new signings alongside the A&R team, Buchanan will work on artist development and communicating new signings and music to label teams and operations globally. She will serve as the label point person for released and unreleased music, and the primary contact for artists and managers in this area. Buchanan was previously A&R manager.

Jake Whitener has assumed the new role of director of digital, A&R. Whitener will be responsible for digital, streaming and DSP relations. He will work closely with the Beggars international streaming department to manage and maintain label and artist streaming properties and head up communication with artists in this area.

In parallel, Whitener continues with A&R responsibilities, working with Emma Buchanan and the label owners across A&R process from signing through to album campaigns.

Malcolm Donaldson has been named senior manager, catalogue and operations. Donaldson will oversee enriching and extending the campaign life of catalogue releases, act as the label’s point person for the webstore and Bandcamp, and continue to supervise the label announcement schedule and social media channels. A significant portion of this role will be managing the label’s catalogue anniversary series Matador Revisionist History and adjoining podcast.

It follows recent appointments, including the recruitment of Paulina Praphanchith on the New York label team in 2022 as press and label coordinator. In her press responsibilities, Praphanchith reports to director of artist & label PR, Aaron Leitko, in the US office and head of publicity Noam Klar in the UK office. In her label coordinator responsibilities she reports to senior manager, catalogue and operations, Malcolm Donaldson, in the US office.

Praphanchith took over from Emily Zaremba, who was promoted to creative and marketing manager in 2022.

In the London office, Josh Turner has been promoted to senior project manager, adding the UK to his existing portfolio of all territories ex-US. Working closely with Keague-Davies, he is responsible for the development and execution of all campaigns ex-US.

Furthermore, Rachel Mercer has joined the London team as junior project manager, working across all territories ex-US and reporting to Josh Turner.

Since 2002, Matador has been one of the five constituent labels of Beggars Group, which supplies it with marketing and administration support in every major territory.

The label, which marks it 35th anniversary next year, has in the past several years released music by Algiers, Bar Italia, Julien Baker, Belle and Sebastian, Boygenius, Car Seat Headrest, Cat Power, Kim Gordon, Horsegirl, Interpol, King Krule, Pavement, Perfume Genius, Queens Of The Stone Age, Savages, Snail Mail, Spoon, Kurt Vile, Yo La Tengo, and many others.