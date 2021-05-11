Mavin Records unveils Mavin Future Five talent programme

Afrobeats label Mavin Records has announced plans for a new talent programme, Mavin Future Five.



Founded by Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, in 2012, the Lagos-based firm has racked up more than 2.3 billion streams in 120 countries and is home to a stable of artists including Rema, Ayra Starr, Ladipoe, Johnny Drille, Korede Bello and Crayon.

With the Mavin Future Five, Mavin aims to develop and equip five 18-23-year-old aspiring industry leaders with training, mentoring and internships in digital, artist relations, new business, PR & promotions and creative marketing - creating structures for career progression for young people. The five successful individuals will bolster the label's bid to grow and engage ever wider audiences into the scene.

Mavin Future Five will be occupying the salient positions that make the music industry tick Don Jazzy, Mavin Records

“What we have done in nine years is establish beyond doubt that the music business can thrive here in Africa and globally as a business and industry," said Jazzy (pictured). "We have young artists coming through and they are bringing with them a fresher voice and newer dynamics. Yet the music business is more than just the sound of its artists - our new talent development model, Mavin Future Five will be occupying the salient positions that make the music industry tick.

"I’m honoured and proud to launch the Mavin Future Five now to show our deep commitment to nurture next generation music industry talent. This is what our ninth anniversary celebrates - the limitless potential of the future of Afrobeat.’’

Tega Oghenejobo, COO of Mavin Global added: “No matter how genius your potential is, everyone has to do their 10,000 hours. You need practice. There are young people everywhere in need of someone to believe in them. Here at Mavin, we are building structures for career progression where there is a gap in the market, and betting on the future of the scene, by bringing through those who will be in charge of it.”’

Mavin delivers 360 label services, as well as management, publishing, sync, production, strategic partnerships, with high profile collaborations in fashion, sport, design, live events and cross platform digital content.

For the remainder of 2021, the Mavin team is overseeing plans for a UK and global album release for priority artist Rema and major global album launches for Ladipoe and Johnny Drille, in addition to a new Ayra Starr EP.

By James Hanley