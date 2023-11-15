Mavin welcomes second wave of Future Five talent scheme

Mavin Records has revealed the second cohort of its Mavin Future Five talent programme.

Launched in 2021, the scheme offers five aspiring industry professionals internships across digital, A&R, new business, PR, promotions and creative marketing.

Mavin, which was founded by Don Jazzy in 2012, opened the second round of applications in May. Now, the label has revealed that its latest intake comprises Precious Kassie (creative marketing), Akinwunmi Popoola (digital content), Toyin Ajewole (partnerships), Christabel Rapuluchukwu (A&R) and Success Odugala (promotions).



As well as working alongside Mavin staff, the inaugural cohort of the Mavin Future Five programme received mentorship from an array of industry names including Asa Asika, Osi Suave, Efe Omoregbe, Temi Adeniji, Alexander ‘Andre Vibez’ Uwaifo, Jade Busola amongst others.

They have the potential to be brilliant future leaders of this industry. We look forward to seeing what they’re capable of

Jennifer Imion, Mavin

Founder and CEO Don Jazzy (above, left) said: “I’m excited about the Mavin Future Five programme and the growth of the past beneficiaries. I stay in touch with them after the programme and they’re doing brilliant things and continue to have a relationship with Mavin. We look to support more young people in the ecosystem who are resolute in their commitment to growing and advancing this industry.”

Mavin’s director of operations, Jennifer Imion, said: “This year, we had over double the number of applicants, which shows how much a programme like Mavin Future Five is needed in the industry here in Nigeria. We were looking at hundreds of applications and it wasn’t easy choosing the final five with such a volume of high quality applications. Mavin aims to properly integrate each of our five exceptional candidates into the business and help them realise their full potential, as part of our ongoing commitment to championing next-generation talent. They are diamonds in the rough and all have the potential to be brilliant future leaders of this industry. We look forward to seeing what they’re capable of.”



Tega Oghenejobo, COO of Mavin Global (above, right), added: ‘‘One of our major criteria is passion and a willingness to learn. We are looking to equip future entrepreneurs and music business professionals with transferable knowledge that can help them forge a career path and secure the future of the music business. We are really passionate about educating and training the incoming generation. Right now in Nigeria, you cannot go to college to learn the music business and there are few routes into the industry for young talent. This is the gap that we look to highlight and help solve in our way with the Mavin Future Five programme.”

Subscribers can read our label profile with Mavin here.