Max Lousada's Warner Music farewell after 21 years

Today marks the end of an era – Max Lousada’s final day at Warner Music after 21 years.

Lousada is stepping down as CEO, Warner Recorded Music, the role to which the UK exec was appointed to in April 2017.

A reorganisation of the major was revealed last month. In the new structure, WMG will have neither the roles of CEO, Recorded Music nor president, international, recorded music.

Effective October 1, Elliot Grainge, 10K Projects founder & CEO, will become CEO of Atlantic Music Group, reporting to WMG CEO Robert Kyncl.

While Lousada will continue to work in an advisory capacity until the end of January, he is stepping down from his CEO, Recorded Music role at the end of the US financial year (September 30).

In a memo to staff obtained by Music Week, Max Lousada thanked colleagues “for what has been the most extraordinary experience and the most incredible honour”.

“My entire career, from my indie roots through my 21 years here at Warner, has been guided by one simple truth: People who can make music that moves people are special,” he wrote. “The world needs them. It’s a privilege to help those artists be seen, heard, appreciated and, ultimately, to succeed.

“So I want to express my gratitude to all the artists and managers who put their faith in me and in Warner to support them. Being there from the beginning with superstars like Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Dua Lipa, and David Guetta; our partnerships with legends like Coldplay and Linkin Park; being entrusted with the catalogues of icons like David Bowie, Fleetwood Mac, Madonna, and Led Zeppelin; seeing artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, CKay, Zach Bryan, Myke Towers, Gunna, Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Benson Boone, and Charli XCX make their mark on culture… these and so many others are memories and relationships I will treasure.”

Underlining his role as an artist-friendly executive over two decades, Lousada added: “I want to give huge respect to everyone who champions artists every day by supporting their creativity, telling their stories, fuelling their fandom, and taking them global, as well as the unsung heroes protecting artists’ rights, getting them paid, and making sure all of us are equipped to do our best work. Everyone here plays their part and, whatever your role, know that I see you and I appreciate you. It has been my privilege to work with you and to lead you.”

He added: “I would like to thank Len for backing Warner, and to wish him, Robert [Kyncl], and the WMG leadership team every success in steering this unique and historic company forward.

“For all of you taking Warner into its next era, remember that, at its very best, music is the sound of change. What the most iconic artists and the most enduring businesses have in common is evolution. Sometimes that’s exhilarating, sometimes it’s messy and difficult. I encourage you to embrace ALL of it because it’s when we challenge ourselves to move forward that artists win, fans win, and we win. Ultimately, music has to win. It’s just too important not to.

“Whatever my next era looks like, I’ll always be rooting for you and I hope many of our paths will cross again.”

PHOTO: Billal Taright