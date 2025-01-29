McFly sign to Absolute Label Services for 21st anniversary release

McFly have signed to Absolute Label Services for the release of their 21st birthday album, 21 Live.

The 21 Live release follows the ITV music special: McFly: The 21st Birthday Party,which was recorded at The O2.

This is the fourth album McFly have released through Absolute, the first being album Radio:Active in 2008, which earned a Top 10 chart position in the UK. It was followed by their 2016 Anthology Tour album and most recently a rarities collection, The Lost Songs in 2020.

The band’s most recent studio albums were released via BMG.

Available on double CD, triple colour vinyl and digital download, the 21 Live album includes 30 tracks spanning McFly's career, with highlights including Five Colours in Her Hair, Star Girl and Love Is Easy, alongside recent songs Red and Forever’s Not Enough.

Three singles will drop in January, February and March, with the album set for release on March 21.

It’s always a real privilege to work with such an iconic British band Fraser Ealey

During McFly’s sell-out 21st Birthday show at the O2, Busted stormed the stage and challenged them to a versus tour. The Busted Vs McFly tour will head to 35 arenas across the UK from September 2025.

Fraser Ealey, senior label manager, said: “Myself and Absolute have always enjoyed an incredibly creative and successful relationship with McFly. It’s always a real privilege to work with such an iconic British band, especially on projects such as this, where the strength of the catalogue is highlighted. We look forward to serving the band’s passionate and dedicated fanbase, as well as bringing this fantastic music to new ears.”

Absolute’s current and recent client base includes The Reytons, Immi Dash, Edbl, Busted, Alice Cooper, Chesney Hawkes, Hybrid Minds, Thousand Foot Crutch, SIX The Musical, Bananarama, The Damned and Shaznay Lewis.