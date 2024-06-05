Merlin Connect launches for emerging tech platforms to access independent music

Merlin Connect has launched as a solution for emerging technology platforms to access independent music.

The initiative from Merlin will make music licensing more accessible to a select group of platforms by delivering fully cleared music.

According to the independent sector’s digital music licensing partner, the aim is to “find and empower the next generation of music monetisation opportunities for Merlin’s membership of independent record labels, distributors, and other rights holders”.

Merlin suggested that the majority of technology companies that attempt to license music find the process challenging, time consuming and expensive.

“As one of the founders of Merlin, I've had the opportunity to support the incredible growth of our organisation from its inception to now,” said Horst Weidenmüller, founder of !K7. “Merlin has always been dedicated to empowering independence, ensuring that its members receive the access and opportunities they deserve. With the launch of Merlin Connect, we are taking a significant step forward in this mission. This initiative underscores Merlin's ongoing dedication to fostering innovation in the independent music sector.”

Merlin Connect will provide its members with a “fair valuation for their music, unique marketing opportunities, and the ability to develop relationships with a new generation of emerging platforms”, according to the announcement.

Merlin will work with its approved partners to maximise the impact of music on their platform.

The industry has been in need of an easier way for new platforms to access high-quality music and, in turn, foster growth for quite some time Marie Clausen

“The industry has been in need of an easier way for new platforms to access high-quality music and, in turn, foster growth for quite some time,” said Marie Clausen, managing director North America, Ninja Tune. “I am excited to see the Merlin team taking such a visionary approach to exploring new business opportunities. It's a crucial step to ensure that new commercial opportunities have the best chance to succeed and diversify and secure new income streams for Merlin's members. From an independent point of view, this initiative is excellent news – especially given the current market challenges.”

Merlin Connect is available to emerging technology platforms via an application process.

“Hopeless is a passionate and longtime supporter of Merlin and its mission to ensure the fair value of music for the independent music community,” said Louis Posen, founder of Hopeless Records. “With Connect, Merlin can now expand the reach of members’ music into new areas where music fans interact with the music they love. We are excited to see Merlin Connect open new doors for our artists and bring their music to innovative platforms around the world.”

“Merlin strives to deliver unique and exclusive partnerships that derive from an indie-centric approach,” said Jeremy Sirota, CEO of Merlin. “Merlin Connect is our commitment to finding and unlocking new opportunities for our members in a disruptive industry. Our audacious goal is to partner with the next suite of platforms that shape the future of music monetization for Merlin’s members. We want our independent members and their artists to sit at the forefront of music and technology.”