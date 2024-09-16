Merlin names Kaoruko Hill as general manager for Asia-Pacific

Merlin has named Kaoruko Hill as general manager of Asia-Pacific (APAC).

“With her extensive experience and deep understanding of the music rights and licensing landscape in the region, Kaoruko is exceptionally well-suited to lead Merlin in its mission to foster innovation and collaboration across the Asia-Pacific music industry,” said a statement from the digital music licensing partner for independent labels and distributors.

Kaoruko Hill has a career in digital music, spanning over a decade. Most recently, she served in the music data & rights management team at ByteDance, where she played a key role in managing global music rights for the platform.

Prior to ByteDance, Hill was head of member relations and operations at Merlin’s Japan office from 2016 to 2020. Her leadership was “instrumental in Merlin’s successful entry into the Japanese market, significantly increasing membership and forging strong partnerships”, according to the announcement.

Her expertise, strategic vision, and deep commitment to the music industry make her the ideal leader to drive our efforts in the Asia-Pacific market forward Jeremy Sirota

“We are incredibly proud of Kaoruko’s achievements and her well-deserved appointment as general manager of APAC,” said Jeremy Sirota, CEO of Merlin. “Her expertise, strategic vision, and deep commitment to the music industry make her the ideal leader to drive our efforts in the Asia-Pacific market forward, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact she will continue to make.”

In addition, Hill has worked at the Japanese music copyright collective (formerly JRC, now NexTone Inc), where she focused on new media licensing and global partner relations. A member of the Copyright Law Association of Japan, she also worked as a consultant in music rights and licensing.

“As Kaoruko steps into her new role, Merlin remains committed to supporting the most significant independently owned music rights holders in the Asia-Pacific region and globally,” said Jim Mahoney, SVP, member & partner success, Merlin. “Kaoruko’s leadership will undoubtedly contribute to the values and mission of Merlin to build an ethical, sustainable, and indie-centric world. Her passion for working with creative companies will ensure Merlin continues to deliver value and innovate for our members.”