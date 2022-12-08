Merlin partners with VR fitness app Supernatural

Merlin has partnered with Supernatural, the VR fitness app for Meta Quest headsets.

The deal will bring the music of independent artists via Merlin members to soundtrack workouts on the virtual service. Supernatural launched in April of 2020 as a subscription-based, full-body fitness service for virtual reality.

Supernatural uses virtual reality - through the Meta Quest 2 - to provide members with immersive health and wellness experiences. The connected fitness service integrates both mind and body movement into its daily sessions that include boxing, Flow (Supernatural’s full-body workout), guided meditations and recovery.

Merlin is the independents’ collective digital licensing agency. Its members span more than 20,000 labels and hundreds of thousands of artists from every country in the world, accounting for over 15% of the global music market share.

“At Supernatural, connecting our members with music that moves and motivates them is the heartbeat of nearly everything we do,” said Chris Milk, co-founder and CEO, Supernatural. “Our partnership with Merlin goes beyond the confines of popular culture, engaging a world of independent sound. We are thrilled for what it will unlock for our members: thousands and thousands of artists and songs, and the opportunity to discover even more music you love."

“At Merlin, one of the things we love most about independents is their enthusiasm about harnessing the latest platforms and technology to find new ways to connect with and create new fans,” said Jeremy Sirota, CEO, Merlin. “That excitement is one of the factors that drives us to partner with companies on the cutting edge of music discovery. We’re thrilled to bring our members’ repertoire to the wide array of digital workouts and activities on Supernatural.”