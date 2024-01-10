Merlin welcomes six new board members

Merlin, the independent music sector’s digital licensing partner, has started the year by unveiling its new board.

The line-up of Merlin board members draws on leaders from the independent music industry in 12 different countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America and Oceania.

The Merlin board is elected by its membership, which represents tens of thousands of independent record labels, distributors and rights-holders from around the world. The board supports Merlin as it continues to secure premium deals with partners such as Apple, Deezer, Meta, Peloton, Snap, Spotify, TikTok, YouTube, and more.

For this election, six board members have been elected or appointed for their first term, with 10 members returning to serve another term.

Newly elected to the board are: Golda Bitterli, VP of sales, Revelator (Israel); Jeffrey Chiang, director of global business, Fluxus (South Korea); Fer Isella, founder and CEO, Limbo Music (Spain); Irina Lipczyk-Kolakovska, digital distribution lead, E-muzyka (Poland); Simon Wheeler, director of global commercial strategy, Beggars (UK); and Megan Jasper, CEO, Sub Pop (US).

Board advisors appointed this year are Jennifer Newman Sharpe, general counsel, Exceleration, and Dorothee Imhoff, CCO, Fuga.

Returning to the Merlin board are: Pascal Bittard, founder and CEO, IDOL (France); Marie Clausen, managing director North America, Ninja Tune (US); Tom Deakin, head of EMEA, AudioSalad (UK); Chris Maund, COO, Mushroom Music (Australia); Carlos Mills, founder, Mills Records (Brazil); Louis Posen, president & executive director, Hopeless Records (US); Michael Ugwu, CEO, Freeme Digital (Nigeria); Darius Van Arman, co-CEO, Secretly (US); Horst Weidenmueller, CEO & owner, !K7 (Germany); and Justin West, president & CEO, Secret City (Canada).

Their strategic insights will be crucial to help us navigate new opportunities and challenges for music rights-holders Jeremy Sirota

Outgoing board members include Martin Mills (Beggars), Merlin’s co-founder, board member and former chairperson, and Michel Lambot (PIAS), a Merlin co-founder and board member.

Darius Van Arman was reappointed as chairperson by the board for a second term. Van Arman first joined the board in 2015 and has played a key role in guiding the organisation’s strategic direction.

“We are pleased to welcome our new board members, each of whom brings a vital and unique perspective to Merlin,” said Jeremy Sirota, CEO, Merlin. “As Merlin continues to grow – both in terms of our global membership and our partnerships – their collective expertise in various facets of the music industry is invaluable. Their strategic insights will be crucial to help us navigate new opportunities and challenges for music rights-holders in the ever-evolving digital music landscape.”