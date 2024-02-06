Michelle Jubelirer resigns as chair & CEO of Capitol Music Group

Michelle Jubelirer has resigned as chair & CEO of Capitol Music Group (CMG), Universal Music Group has announced.

It follows a restructuring of UMG’s labels in the US, which was announced internally last week.

Jubelirer was promoted to the chair & CEO role just over two years ago, reporting to UMG CEO & chairman Sir Lucian Grainge.

Jubelirer joined Capitol in 2013 as executive vice president, following its acquisition by UMG as part of EMI Recorded Music.

Michelle Jubelirer said: “Having joined Capitol shortly after its acquisition by UMG in 2012, I’ve been honoured to be a leader in rebuilding and guiding a company that has played such a storied role in popular culture for more than 80 years. I thank my senior management team and everyone who has worked with me at Capitol Music Group for their tireless work ethic, unwavering commitment to our artists and absolute passion for music. Most of all, I’d like to thank all of our incredible artists; you made me want to rise up each and every day to help you achieve your dreams and present your music to the world.”

Sir Lucian Grainge, chairman and CEO of UMG, said: “We will miss Michelle. She’s been a part of Universal’s leadership for more than a decade, most recently as the extraordinary chair and CEO of Capitol Music Group, which remains firmly set on a course toward long-term success. As we proceed to centralise many of CMG’s label functions with those of Interscope Geffen A&M, we respect her decision to pursue other endeavours, and wish her all the best.”