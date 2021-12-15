MIDEM axed after 55 years

MIDEM is no more.

The music industry conference and festival in Cannes has today been officially axed after 55 years, according to RX France (formerly Reed MIDEM).

The event in the South of France was once a crucial fixture of the music industry calendar. The Palais des Festivals et des Congrès drew big executives and artists, as deals were struck and industry trends discussed in front of large audiences.

But MIDEM has been impacted by Covid-19, which forced the organisers to stage events online in 2020 and 2021. An in-person event was scheduled for June 2022 but has now been pulled.

“We would like to thank you for your engagement and constant support of MIDEM,” said a statement on the website.

In an official statement, RX France said: “For 55 years, RX France (formerly Reed MIDEM) has had the immense pleasure and privilege of organising the MIDEM event in Cannes, and more recently in developing dedicated music events under the MIDEM brand in Africa and Latin America, as well as offering the Midem Digital experience for the last two years.

“However, due to the lasting pandemic and following a review of its activity, RX France has decided to no longer organise the MIDEM events. It is with regret therefore that we are cancelling the MIDEM 2022 edition, scheduled in Cannes from June 7 to 10, 2022.

“Furthermore, RX France and the city of Cannes are in exclusive and advanced discussions for the latter to take over the MIDEM brand. More news on that will come in due course.

“RX France wants to express its utmost gratitude to the global music community, all its partners and clients for the continuous support they have demonstrated over the years, and to its MIDEM team for its unwavering efforts, passion and enthusiasm.”

MIDEM had, like the music industry, struggled during the pre-streaming era of market decline. But 2018 saw attendance up - to 4,800 - for the first time in several years, as the event attempted to modernise and launch new initiatives.

While the digital MIDEM platform appeared to offer new opportunities for the brand, organisers have apparently been unable to make it work as a revenue stream.

For certain sections of the music biz, the cancellation will be a huge blow. The event launched in January 1967 with the promise that execs could “do all your business in six sunny days in Cannes”.