Ministry Of Sound signs LF System, drops 'absolute summer banger'

Ministry Of Sound has signed an exclusive recording deal with LF System.

The first release will be Dancing Shoes (Take Me Higher), which has just dropped today (May 15). The track from the dance duo premiered on BBC Radio 1’s Future Sounds tonight as the Hottest Record In The World.

The signing to Ministry Of Sound follows A&R exec Anton Powers’ move to the label. He oversaw LF System’s breakthrough at Warner Records.

LF System are West Lothian natives Conor Larkman and Sean Finnigan. The Scottish DJ/production duo spent eight weeks at No.1 last year with Afraid to Feel.

The single has already exceeded 270 million streams and has been certified double platinum in the UK, as well as triple platinum in Ireland, platinum in the Netherlands, gold in Belgium and gold in Australia.

Afraid To Feel also won Dance Track Of The Year at the BBC Radio 1 Dance Awards, and was nominated for Song Of The Year at the 2023 BRIT Awards.

LF System have a series of new releases lined up this year, as well as festival slots at Glastonbury, TRNSMT, Ushuaia Ibiza with Calvin Harris, Parklife, Reading & Leeds and Exit.

LF System said: “We’re absolutely buzzing to be working with such an iconic label for the dance music scene and it feels like the perfect home to be releasing our new music on. And finally, we are able to share our new single with the world and hope that you love it as much as we do!”

Anton Powers, head of A&R, Ministry Of Sound, said: “I’m excited to continue working with Conor and Sean and their great managers Fergus and Paul, and I know the brilliant team here at Ministry can’t wait to get stuck into the amazing music the guys have up-and-coming – the first being Dancing Shoes (Take Me Higher). An absolute summer banger!”

Negla Abdela, general manager, Ministry Of Sound, added: “We’re proud to add LF System to the Ministry of Sound family and looking forward to building further success with the guys.”

LF System have also signed a publishing deal with UMPG in the UK.