MITS reveals performers for 2024 ceremony honouring Jason Iley

As previously reported, Jason Iley MBE, chairman and CEO of Sony Music UK & Ireland, will receive this year’s Music Industry Trusts Award (MITS), recognising his contribution to the British music industry.

This year's MITS Award ceremony will bring together industry figures to pay tribute to Iley’s career, with performances from artists on his roster.

It’s now been revealed that Mark Ronson, Cat Burns and Jake Bugg will perform during the ceremony on Monday, November 4.

The evening will take place at the Grosvenor House Hotel in support of The BRIT Trust, which is a core funder of The BRIT School, and music therapy charity Nordoff & Robbins.

Mark Ronson’s performance follows his huge success with the Barbie soundtrack. The Oscar and Grammy-winning producer, DJ and songwriter has amassed 20 billion global streams.

BRIT School alumnus Cat Burns will also take the stage at the MITS. Burns’ double-platinum hit, Go, was the highest selling debut track of 2022, and she earned a Mercury Prize nomination for debut album Early Twenties (RCA/Since ’93).

With 800 million global streams and three BRIT Award nominations, Burns is one of the biggest breakthrough stars at Sony Music UK.

Cat Burns said: “I’m really excited to perform at the MITS. I’m so grateful to the BRIT School for my time there, and the funds raised through the event are vital in helping to find and nurture the next generation of creative talent.”

Working with Jason Iley throughout his career after signing to Mercury Records in 2011, Jake Bugg has amassed more than 1.3 million album sales and four million track sales. New album A Modern Day Distraction drops on Friday (October 4).

Jason Iley has been CEO & chairman at Sony Music UK for 10 years, making him the longest-serving executive in the top job in the British company’s history. Since being appointed he has diversified the company, refreshed Sony Music's roster and led acquisitions including Ministry of Sound Records in 2016.

The Sony Music UK roster includes homegrown talent such as Calvin Harris, Paloma Faith, George Ezra, Robbie Williams, Rag’n’Bone Man and breakthrough artists Central Cee and Myles Smith, as well as internationally signed stars like Beyoncé, Adele, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, SZA, Pink and Foo Fighters.

Jason Iley will join the ranks of previous MITS recipients including Annie Lennox OBE, Kylie Minogue, Rob Stringer CBE, Emma Banks, Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Sir Lucian Grainge, Michael Eavis CBE, Pete Tong MBE, and Roger Daltrey CBE, Jamal Edwards MBE, and last year’s recipient, WME’s Lucy Dickins.

Celebrating its 32nd edition this year, the Music Industry Trusts Award is recognised as one of the benchmarks of achievement in the UK music business. It is sponsored by ASM Global, PPL, SJM Concerts and YouTube.