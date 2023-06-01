MNRK Music Group promotes Brandon Squar and Ebrahim "Abe" Rasheed

MNRK Music Group has promoted Brandon Squar to general manager, and Ebrahim “Abe” Rasheed to SVP, urban.

Squar joined MNRK in 2020 and was formerly SVP of sales and marketing for the label. In his new, expanded position, he will lead company initiatives, overseeing commerce, marketing, project management, and publicity for the diverse roster of artists.

Squar has worked in the music industry for 25-plus years and has extensive label & distribution experience in artist development, digital, marketing and sales, having worked for Universal Music Group, Island Def Jam, Live Nation, Warner Music Group and ADA. He is based in LA and will continue to report to COO Sean Stevenson.

Ebrahim “Abe” Rasheed has been promoted to SVP, urban, from VP of A&R and artist development. Rasheed steps into the role after the departure of longtime executive Alan Grunblatt, who ran the urban label for 20 years.

Rasheed will spearhead all efforts in A&R and artist development for the urban roster with a focus on signing new talent in the hip hop, R&B and Latin genres.

Earlier this year, Rasheed led the rollout for artist DJ Drama’s new album and Kash Doll’s mixtape. He joined the company in 2017 and has risen through the ranks to head the division. During that time, he worked with artists Blueface, Brandy, Bryant Myers, Benny The Butcher and his Black Soprano Label, among others. He is based in New York and reports to Stevenson.

Sean Stevenson said: “Brandon and Abe have demonstrated their commitment, passion and drive for our artists, and in these new roles, they’ll continue to lead and nurture our first-rate talent, cementing MNRK as a destination for music talent and as a leading indie.”

Brandon Squar (pictured left) said: “Music from independent artists has never been in a better place to succeed and it’s exciting to be in this position with MNRK to bring amazing music from our artists to the right audience in innovative ways.”

Ebrahim “Abe” Rasheed (pictured right) said: “I’m thrilled to lead MNRK’s urban division while the world celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip-hop! I’m looking forward to aggressively revamping our roster by signing numerous new artists this year while also building a culture and team around flagship artists like DJ Drama. Helming a division at a leading independent with an iconic catalogue is an honour. I can’t wait to share all the great music we have coming down the line.”