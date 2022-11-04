MOBO UnSung & Marshall partner for compilation to spotlight new talent

MOBO and Marshall Amplification are platforming 10 emerging artists on a new compilation released through Marshall Records.

Marshall and MOBO UnSung are in a five-year partnership engineered to spotlight emerging talent and today (November 4) marks the digital release of MOBO UnSung: Class Of 2022, a 13-track album featuring 13 tracks from this year’s MOBO UnSung finalists. The physical will follow on November 18.

The 10 artists featured on the Marshall Records release are: A3O, Zitah, JClarke, Crae Wolf, Sarah Ikumu, Natalie Lindi, Mace the Great, Adreyn Cash, Genesis Elijah and Jordan Adetunji. All have had access to Marshall’s support this year, with the company offering panels, information sessions and recording at its headquarters.

The MOBO UnSung Freshers Tour took in various UK cities, while artists also played various festivals this summer, including Glastonbury, Strawberries & Creem, Boomtown and more.

Kanya King, CEO and founder of MOBO, said: "MOBO continues to provide a unique talent platform and push for more representation, both on stage and behind the scenes across the creative industries, and crucially through MOBO UnSung, our development programme for emerging talent at a crucial time in their careers. This year's MOBO UnSung Class of 2022 are among the finest the UK’s homegrown scene has to offer and it's going to be rewarding to see these artists make their mark upon the world through their love of music.”

The UnSung Class of '22 are among the finest the UK’s homegrown scene has to offer Kanya King

Strat Award winner King added: “It is very exciting and fitting in this 25th anniversary year of the MOBO Awards, to be able to announce the release of the first compilation album from MOBO UnSung supported by Marshall Amplification, as part of our five-year partnership. The talent has the will to win, the desire to succeed and the drive to reach their full potential, so let’s unlock the door of opportunities.”

Marshall music director Steve Tannett said: “For Marshall, working with Kanya King and Wizdom has been a great experience. Having these fantastic artists come to Marshall Studios and record some of the music included on this album was extra special. The depth of talent that MOBO supports through the UnSung platform is truly inspiring. All of us at Marshall can’t wait to do it all again in ‘23! In the meantime however, enjoy these great tunes from the class of ‘22!”

The MOBO Awards celebrates its 25th edition this year, read our MOBO feature here. Catch up on our Marshall feature from earlier this year here, and here is our 2021 Kanya King cover feature.

Top row (L-R): Sarah Ikumu / Genesis Elijah / JClarke / Natalie Lindi / A3O

Bottom row (L-R): Adreyn Cash / Crae Wolf / Mace the Great / Jordan Adetunji / Zitah