Mom+Pop forms strategic alliance with Exceleration Music

Independent label Mom+Pop Music has agreed a strategic financial alliance with Exceleration Music.

Exceleration is the venture established to invest in the future of independent labels and artists.

Exceleration has made an investment in Mom+Pop’s catalogue and will be providing resources to help power the label’s new release programme.

Mom+Pop music will continue to be solely owned and operated by partners Michael Goldstone and Thaddeus Rudd. The relationship with Exceleration will provide the opportunity for the label to retain its independence and further expand their scope of operations, including providing financing structures that will allow expansion with new artist signings, catalogue and growth of services.

Mom+Pop’s upcoming releases include Beach Bunny, Caamp, Ashe, Orion Sun, FKJ, Seb, and newly-announced signings Tegan & Sara and Madeon.

Co-Owner Michael Goldstone said: “This deal with Exceleration allows us to forge ahead having the financial ability to attract and sign the artists that we believe in. Exceleration Music understood our needs and worked with us in customising the deal to fit our vision.”

Co-Owner Thaddeus Rudd said: “We chose this path because it provides financial tools enabling us to maintain our self-sufficiency. We’ve created a hybrid in today’s market, offering artistic controls and boutique service, pairing it with the power and reach of a larger system. This expansion is a bet on our artists, our staff and our collective future.”

Exceleration’s founding partner, Glen Barros, said: “We formed Exceleration to bring financial and operational resources to the independent community. Mom+Pop has an incredible track record and exciting future prospects, and we believe that the flexible partnership we offer via this deal will enable them to supercharge their growth.

“Goldie and Thaddeus have a clear vision of where they’re headed and how to get there. We believe in that vision, in the importance of retaining their independence, and in our ability to deliver the financial, strategic and operational support that can help those future prospects be realised as optimally as possible.”

Working with Exceleration is part of a larger expansion plan envisioned by Goldstone and Rudd. In 2018, Mom+Pop joined Merlin, the digital rights licensing partner for the independent music community, which established a global direct distribution and marketing platform for the label. Global physical distribution continues through Redeye.

Additionally, M+P announced its joint venture with Further Music, expanding its reach at radio in cooperation with VP of promotion, David Jacobs. Recent M+P/Further collaborations include Ashe’s Moral of the Story, Beach Bunny’s Cloud 9 and Seb’s Seaside_demo.