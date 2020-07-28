Mom+Pop Music announces JV with Further

Independent label Mom+Pop Music has entered into a joint venture with leading radio promo executives Brent Battles and Christopher Brown’s newly-created radio promotion and artist development company Further.

As part of the innovative arrangement, Mom+Pop artists will be able to tap Further’s commercial radio team and the label will invest in Further’s growth.

In its first six months, Further has championed projects including Ashe, Flume and Lovelytheband (The Orchard). At pop and hot AC formats, further clients have included AJR (S Curve), Kelsea Ballerini (Black River), JPop artists Arashi and C3 Management’s Madeon.

Previously VP and senior director, pop at Sony/RED/Orchard, Battles and Brown, have previously worked on campaigns for the likes of Max, Lovelytheband and The Chainsmokers , in addition to the Mom+Pop roster including Flume, Courtney Barnett, Tom Morello, Alina Baraz.

“As we neared the end of our time at the Orchard, we took a long look at the state of the industry,” said Battles, Further president and founder. “It was clear that as streaming continues to create more and more independent hit songs, the industry needed a nimble independent company that could bring those songs to radio, no matter where they come from - indie label, distributor, management company, international markets or just DIY.

"Having worked with the Mom+Pop team for years, we knew they were serious about creating long term careers. Their understanding of both the short and long-game made Mom+Pop an obvious partner for further.”

Brown, Further partner and co-founder, added: “With further, we’re able to be extremely selective about what we take on, and this investment will ensure the flexibility to continue working with artists and executives with whom we have great history.”

Mom+Pop VP radio promotion/West Coast GM David Jacobs said: “We built an amazing relationship with Brent and Chris during our previous partnership with RED and are so thrilled to be back together, breaking Ashe and looking forward to many more hits.”

Mom+Pop co-owner Thaddeus Rudd said: “Working with further on breaking Ashe is proof of concept of what a great promo team can accomplish with the right artist story. Our investment is a rare strategic opportunity for Mom+Pop to ensure our artists’ access to services, as we power a growing, dynamic new business.”

Mom+Pop founder and co-owner Michael Goldstone added: “Battles and Brown are formidable promotion execs and trusted partners; our venture ensures Mom+Pop will be positioned to compete at radio for the long term.”