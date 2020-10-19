Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Moral majority: Nothing But Thieves hit new radio and DSP highs

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Monday, Oct 19th 2020 at 10:35AM

RCA president David Dollimore has told Music Week that the label is targeting a new No.1 chart peak for Nothing But Thieves.

The Southend five-piece release third album Moral Panic on October 23. The band will be up against Q4 LPs from Bruce Springsteen, Gorillaz and Faithless.

“We’re in a really great position,” said Dollimore. “The pre-order numbers are good, our radio and streaming support is super-strong. Our ambition is to get a No.1 album, because they’re a big streaming ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020