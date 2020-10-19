RCA president David Dollimore has told Music Week that the label is targeting a new No.1 chart peak for Nothing But Thieves.
The Southend five-piece release third album Moral Panic on October 23. The band will be up against Q4 LPs from Bruce Springsteen, Gorillaz and Faithless.
“We’re in a really great position,” said Dollimore. “The pre-order numbers are good, our radio and streaming support is super-strong. Our ambition is to get a No.1 album, because they’re a big streaming ...
