More industry figures on their hopes for 2020 (Part 4)

So, here’s our final dozen execs – including Partisan MD Zena White (pictured), Hipgnosis CEO Merck Mercuriadis and Ticketmaster MD Andrew Parsons – on the question: what’s your biggest hope for the music industry in 2020?

“Fewer meetings and more (good) music.”

Alex Boateng, president, urban division, Island Records

“I’m looking forward to 2020 – as a new decade dawns, it feels like there is a golden era of talent both behind the microphone and behind the scenes.”

Ben Cooper, ex-controller, BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra and Asian Network

“Viagogo's acquisition of StubHub falls through (and Oslo Twins become massive)”

Richard Davies, founder, Twickets

“That all the talk about diversity and representation leads to real change, instead of just more talk.”

Azi Eftekhari, head of label relations, EMEA, YouTube

“The overthrow of populist totalitarian governments around the world. Well, someone's got to make a start...”

Jeremy Lascelles, CEO, Blue Raincoat

“That we continue to look at climate change and work to be greener.”

Toby Leighton-Pope, co-CEO, AEG Presents

“More original British music selling in the UK and internationally.”

Mike McCormack, managing director, Universal Music Publishing UK

“The importance of the songwriter must be acknowledged properly with a greater share of the pie being awarded to them. Positive change is being made, but we are only scratching the surface in fully recognising their importance monetarily. It will take years but 2020 must see significant steps, and it will start with the formation of a proper Songwriters Guild by songwriters, for songwriters – and with teeth.”

Merck Mercuriadis, CEO, Hipgnosis Songs

“We’ve been talking a lot about equal access to entertainment. Last year it felt as if all the discussions we’ve had as an industry have turned into action, with Attitude Is Everything awarding numerous venues through their Charter and the launch of our online solution for deaf and disabled fans to buy tickets. It’s a great platform and 2020 should take it to the next level.”

Andrew Parsons, MD, Ticketmaster UK

“More global recognition for the brilliant slate of UK talent we currently have.”

Marc Robinson, president, Globe

“That indie stores will be taken care of as the physical markets continue to consolidate."

Zena White, MD, Partisan Records

“The UK music business is on a high. I’d like to see that power and dominance used to help steer important issues on music education in the UK. There has been a 30% drop in students taking Music as an A Level since 2014. I’d like the industry to support [education] in a greater way, giving resources around extra curricular activities in music (and the arts in general) which would not only give a very immediate benefit to young people and their communities, but in tandem, demonstrate the value of the future of the music industry.”

James Wright, agent, UTA

