Murmur charity launches with mission to transform industry's environmental impact

Murmur, a new music, arts and environmental charity, has launched today (March 19) with a mission to “transform these industries from the inside out”.

Among the founding partners from the music business are Beggars Group, Secretly, Ninja Tune, Because and !K7, while the art world is represented by Hauser & Wirth, Frieze and more.

Murmur was formed by Young founder Caius Pawson and Frieze co-founder Matthew Slotover, with Frieze board member Victoria Siddall appointed as founding director.

Caius Pawson said that Murmur “harnesses the transformative power of the arts and music industries in combating climate change”.

“Our mission is to transform these industries from the inside out, making environmental responsibility integral to their operation,” he said. “Joining us is not about gaining a privilege; it's about making a profound commitment to change — not only in the way you conduct your business but also in how we collectively shape our industry.”

Paul Redding, CEO of Beggars Group, said: “We’re committed to transitioning to a low carbon way of working, and crucial to this is investing in transformative action within our shared supply chains and beyond. Murmur will be invaluable in enabling us to do just this, providing an impactful alternative to simply purchasing carbon offsets”.

Ninja Tune founder Matt Black said: "Very happy to be part of creating this purposeful movement that’s all about action now. Murmur signifies the responsibility of music and arts to use our position to lead. A community of record labels is a solid basis for resounding, unified action, and Ninja Tune are 100% down with that. Forward!”

Horst Weidenmueller, founder of !K7, added: “Murmur brings together the most innovative entrepreneurs of the arts and music landscape when it comes to sustainability. I feel honoured to work with a group of people and help develop the best pathway into a greener music business.”

Saddest Factory Records, The Numero Group, Ghostly International, Drink Sum Wtr and IMPALA are also involved in the initiative, which is now welcoming new partners.

To join up, companies must commit to a carbon audit and reduction of emissions in line with a 1.5C future, while making annual contributions to Murmur’s shared fund based on their environmental impact.

Grants offered by the organisation will fit into three categories: ‘Change The Industry’, ‘Change The Conversation’ and ‘Change The World’. So far, Murmur has raised pledges of over £1m and has provided pilot grants for bodies including the BPI, AIM and climate law charity Systemic Justice.

The launch coincides with the publication of the “Funding Beyond Value Chain Mitigation - Step by Step Guidance for Organisations Taking Responsibility for their Emissions” report.