MUSEXPO conference to return to LA in 2023

MUSEXPO has announced it will return to Burbank, California, from March 19-22 2023.

The event, which comprises talks and networking opportunities including the Global Sync Summit and A&R Summit, will once again be held at the Castaway venue in Burbank, Los Angeles.

Burbank is home to many of the world's most recognised music and media companies, including Disney Music Group, Peermusic, Universal Studios, Marvel Comics Studios, and many others.



MUSEXPO will look to deliver an overview of the global music business, from A&R, publishing, digital, streaming, brands, sync, live, management, distribution, multi-media, technology, marketing, and radio, while also delving deeply into the songs and the artists that power the music industry.



The event will include the inaugural presentation of the MUSEXPO Lifetime Achievement Award in honour of Joel Denver – president, publisher and co-founder of the All Access Music at Castaway in Burbank. In addition, it will present the esteemed Worldwide Radio Person of The Year and International Music Person of The Year awards – honorees will be unveiled soon.

Sat Bisla, president & founder, A&R Worldwide, MUSEXPO, said: “We know everyone is keen to reconnect, forge new creative and business opportunities, bringing the music business back better and more equitable than ever, to help both artists and industry alike thrive in a meaningful way. We are determined to bring a fresh energy and an assortment of exciting new opportunities to our 2023 attendees, and look forward to helping unite artists, executives and the global music business alike."

MUSEXPO will also continue to welcome global talent to its stage. In previous years it has hosted Katy Perry, LMFAO, Jessie J, Teddybears, Frank Turner, Robyn and many others.



The conference was born out of meetings held by founder Sat Bisla, and Coldplay’s worldwide manager Dave Holmes, in 1999, in an effort to bring the global music, media and technology communities together in a meaningful way.



Registration is now open for MUSEXPO at www.musexpo.net.



