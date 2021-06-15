MUSEXPO Creative Summit returns in March 2022

MUSEXPO has announced that its Creative Summit will return to Burbank, California from March 20-23, 2022.

The MUSEXPO Creative Summit joins a week-long series of events that includes the Global Sync Summit and International Songwriting Summit, as well as an additional soon to be announced event, all coinciding as part of California Entertainment Week, and taking place March 20-25, 2022.

From March 20-23, MUSEXPO’s Creative Summit will return to the Castaway venue for a networking, creative and business experience.

Burbank, CA is home to some of the world's most recognised music and media companies, including film/TV studios, record labels, publishing companies, radio stations, music supervisors and sync companies.

According to today’s announcement, MUSEXPO’s Creative Summit will “deliver key insights to the evolving global music business from A&R, publishing, digital, streaming, brands, sync, live, management, distribution, multi-media, technology, marketing, radio and an intimate networking experience”.

In addition, California Entertainment Week will include the presentation of the MUSEXPO International Music Person of the Year award on March 22. MUSEXPO has confirmed that it will present this honour to Lisa Worden (pictured), vice president, rock & alternative, iHeartMedia, and programme director of ALT 98.7.

“Given the very optimistic news that California is reopening makes the new dates for MUSEXPO realistic, and for us to host the event in a safe and sustainable manner,” said Sat Bisla, president & founder, A&R Worldwide/MUSEXPO. “After what we've all experienced, learned and overcame this past year, we know everyone is keen to reconnect, forge new creative and business opportunities, bringing the music business back to its feet, to help both artists and industry alike thrive in a meaningful way. We are determined to bring a fresh energy and an assortment of exciting new opportunities to our 2022 attendees, and look forward to helping unite artists, executives and the global music business alike.”

Previous International Music Person of the Year awards honorees have included Republic Records’ Monte Lipman & Avery Lipman, Diane Warren, Glassnote’s Daniel Glass and George Ergatoudis, head of music, UK & Ireland, Apple.

MUSEXPO Creative Summit will also continue to showcase global talent. The event has previously featured artists including Katy Perry, LMFAO, Jessie J, Frank Turner, Robyn, The Temper Trap and Jack Savoretti.

Registration is now open for MUSEXPO’s Creative Summit at www.musexpo.net.