Music Leaders Network opens 2023 applications

Music Leaders Network, the professional development programme for women in music, has opened applications for 2023.

Led by respected music industry educators Remi Harris and Tamara Gal-On, the programme is open to both company employees and self-employed people with between 5-25 years of industry experience.

There are 12 places available for the programme running from May to November 2023.

Businesses that invested in their female leaders in the programme’s 2022 cohort included PPL, Polydor, Blue Raincoat Group/Chrysalis Records, Band On The Wall, Merlin, Accidental/The Oram Awards, Brownswood Recordings, PRS Foundation and the Musicians’ Union. It was originally developed in 2020 for charity Brighter Sound.

The founders will again provide discretionary bursaries to help with costs for self-employed participants and those working for charities.

The programme is based around executive coaching and small-group training while building a supportive network of peers.

The results our members have achieved to date have transformed their professional lives Remi Harris & Tamara Gal-On

Founders Remi Harris and Tamara Gal-On (pictured) said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming a new Music Leaders Network cohort in May 2023. The results our members have achieved to date have transformed their professional lives and allowed them to deliver even greater impact through their work.”

The Music Leaders Network is inclusive of people who identify as non-binary or trans.

Applications open today (December 6) via the Music Leaders Network webpage here.

Online Q&A events are taking place on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 13:00, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 13:00 and Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 19:00 where prospective participants or businesses can ask questions about the programme.

These are 30 minutes long and require pre-registration here on Eventbrite.