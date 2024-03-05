Music Leaders Network opens applications for September 2024

Women’s leadership programme Music Leaders Network has opened applications for September 2024.

Applications are open now and the programme will run from September 2024 until January 2025. The 12 members of the next cohort of the leadership programme will be joining a growing alumnae of 70 women from across the music industry.

Led by Remi Harris MBE and Tamara Gal-On, the initiative aims to transform the career development of women with between five and 25 years of music industry experience.

“This network is making a difference in the music industry as a whole because the people that we've worked with are going on to mentor others and to lead in a compassionate and commercial way,” said Tamara Gal-On. “They're having a ripple effect.”

The professional development programme for women, inclusive of people who identify as non-binary or trans in music, is now open for applications for its September 2024 intake here and closes on May 31.

Applicants for the September 2024 programme will be joining a network of women from across the music industry. Alumnae include employees from Fuga, Polydor, September Management, PPL, PRS for Music, AIM Ireland and Blue Raincoat Music as well as freelance music creators.

Music Leaders Network describes itself as the only UK leadership programme that brings together mid-career women from across the industry and establishes them in a deliberate peer-to-peer network.

Tamara Gal-On added: “The network is so important. It's woven throughout the whole programme. There are 12 people in each group and our hope is that those people will stay together for the rest of their careers and always have each other to call on for support.”

The programme aims to help create effective leaders, giving participants the skills they need to increase their visibility and realise their potential in an industry that is still male-dominated.

This network is making a difference in the music industry Tamara Gal-On

Katie Eckett, manager, business and legal, Merlin, said: “The most important thing I have gotten out of this course is the network of amazing women and the opportunities that have arisen just by knowing them. We have all fed into helping each other, it’s been a massive support network.”

Janeace (Jay-T) Thompson, director of talent, culture & experience, PRS for Music, said in 2023: “We worked with the business to identify some of our high potential women leaders to put forward for this programme, having heard of its success and the work opportunities the alumnae had secured previously.

“We have many talented women here at PRS for Music, as our first participant in Music Leaders Network we sincerely hope that Elaine [Allen, head of joint ventures and revenue assurance at PRS For Music, September 2023] will benefit from the programme and that it will yield positive outcomes for her and other future leaders.”

When surveyed, 91% of the women who participated said they were now more confident in their leadership abilities. Across those surveyed, an average of a 66% increase in income one year post-programme was reported.

The founders will again provide discretionary bursaries to help with costs for self-employed participants and those working for charities.

For those considering taking a place on the programme, Online Q&A events will be available on Thursday, March 14 at 11:45am, Thursday, April 18 at 1pm and Tuesday, May 14 where prospective participants or businesses can ask questions about the programme. These are 30 minutes long and require pre-registration on Eventbrite.

PHOTO: Eleonora Collini







