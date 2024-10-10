Music Minds Matter Allies initiative to increase reach of mental health support

Music Minds Matter is collaborating with industry organisations, in order to ensure that preventative and supportive mental health and wellbeing assistance reaches even more people working in music in the UK.

Announced on World Mental Health Day, the first organisations becoming Music Minds Matter Allies are: BIMM Music Institute, BPI (British Phonographic Industry), Featured Artist Coalition (FAC), Music Managers Forum (MMF), the Musicians’ Union (MU), and We Are The Unheard (WATU).

The six organisations are the first to join the charity as Music Minds Matter Allies. They will help the sector by ensuring the people in their networks are connected to the range of support available to them through the charity.

They will also increase understanding and drive positive action together through the co-development of new resources, and come together at events throughout the year to create greater connection and collaboration around mental wellbeing in music.

Music Minds Matter supported over 3,300 people working in music in 2024.

“Research has shown that those working in music may be up to three times more likely to experience depression, compared to the general public, so the breadth of the Allies is vital to ensuring those who need support know where to turn,” stated the organisation.

Long-term financial support comes from the Christopher Meredith Foundation and PPL, including a recent donation from the PPL Giving Fund, combined with the clinical supervision of the British Association of Performing Arts Medicine (BAPAM).

Sarah Woods, chief executive, Music Minds Matter and Help Musicians, said: “A life in music is full of uniting highs but sadly the hours, pace and passion can have an impact on wellbeing too. It’s vital that those who work in music know there is somewhere they can turn for their mental health and we want to ensure that message spreads to all who need us. With our Music Minds Matter Allies, we can work together to develop more supporting resources and reach so many more who need support, whether a venue booker, artist manager, festival owner, record producer or label accountant. Music Minds Matter is here for everyone working in music at any time and we’re so pleased to work with our Ally organisations to ensure that help and guidance reaches those in need now, or those who may need it in the future.”

Dr Jo Twist OBE, chief executive, British Phonographic Industry, said: “The BPI is proud to be working together with Music Minds Matter through their Allies programme. Promoting and protecting the mental wellbeing of the BPI Team is an important priority for us and we’re excited to be embarking on the Allies journey with Music Minds Matter to develop this area of work.”

Annabella Coldrick, chief executive, Music Managers Forum, said: "The Allies Programme is a really timely initiative that will boost the fantastic support already offered by Music Minds Matter. Against a backdrop of cutbacks elsewhere in the music business, managers are under increasing pressure, shouldering a greater range of responsibilities and expected to deliver on multiple fronts. It can be an incredibly stressful and isolated role. Taking a more tailored approach that listens to the concerns of managers and provides them with bespoke mental health resources is, we feel, the best way to alleviate these challenges. The MMF is delighted to be a founding partner on the programme"

David Martin, CEO, Featured Artists Coalition, said: “Our industry is a vibrant and inspiring place to work, home to countless passionate and creative individuals. This is especially true for the artists and creators who provide us with the music and performances that drive our sector. However, this same drive and dedication can bring significant pressures, which is why the FAC is delighted to become an ally of Music Minds Matter, helping to ensure better access to crucial mental health services for our members.”