Music Mudder 2024 raises more than £75,000 for Nordoff And Robbins

Music Mudder 2024 has raised over £75,000 and counting for music therapy charity Nordoff And Robbins.

The music-inspired endurance event is organised by talent agency Wasserman Music with Nordoff And Robbins.

Money raised through Music Mudder goes towards providing music therapy within several mental health care settings for children across a whole year, creating space for them to express themselves and find connection in society.

Hosted by broadcaster, presenter and content producer Ore Olukoga, Music Mudder 2024 saw 540 people across 56 teams from the music industry tackle over 40 obstacles at the Camelot Events Nuts Challenge course in Dorking, Surrey earlier this month.

Oscar Tuttiett, competing on the AEG Winners 2023 A team, completed the 7km course in the fastest individual time in a rapid 49 minutes 21 seconds.

Team Atlantic took the top spot as the fastest overall team, with an average time of 1 hour 18 minutes and 38 seconds.

ASM Global won the top prize for fundraising, with over £8,000 raised through the Enthuse platform and match funding.

Sandy Trappitt, deputy director of fundraising, Nordoff And Robbins, said: “Another year, another mud bath! We’re so grateful to the hundreds of music industry execs who took part in Music Mudder 2024 and raised so much money for Nordoff And Robbins’ vital music therapy services. Events like this are so important in helping our amazing music therapists continue to support some of the most vulnerable people in our society through the power of music. Our thanks go out to Wasserman Music for partnering with us on this special event and to all the companies and individuals who generously gave up their time and resources to make it a success.”

Lucy Putman, agent, Wasserman Music, said: “It was incredible to see so much team spirit on display at this year’s Music Mudder, with everyone encouraging each other to keep going and break through that finish line covered head to toe in mud. The atmosphere was awesome and we’re so happy to have raised over £75,000 and counting for Nordoff and Robbins. We’ve loved seeing Music Mudder go from strength to strength over the last few years and can’t wait for the fifth anniversary event in 2025, so register now and get ready to take on the challenge next September!”

Registrations are now open for Music Mudder 2025, taking place on Friday, September 19, at music-mudder.com.

PHOTOS: Mark Rowe