Music Producers Guild reassures industry on vinyl capacity following Apollo/Transco fire

The Music Producers Guild has moved to reassure the industry amid reports of vinyl production being impacted by a US fire.

Following the blaze at the Transco/Apollo blank lacquer manufacturing facility in California, there has been concern about the manufacture of vinyl being affected.

However, the Music Producers Guild has confirmed that the major of UK mastering houses have been using the Japanese-manufactured MDC brand of lacquers, the supply of which is unaffected.

Olga FitzRoy, the MPG's executive director, said: “After consulting with UK mastering houses we wanted to reassure the music business worldwide that despite what they may have heard, most UK cutting houses are running at their normal capacity. We are thankful to Protape for supporting our members and safeguarding the supply of MDC lacquers. If anyone is affected by the Transco/Apollo fire who urgently needs alternative lacquers they should contact Protape directly.”

Bob Matthews, MD and owner of Protape, said: “Protape are aware of the delicate and complicated situation that has arisen following the recent catastrophic fire at Apollo in America. First and foremost we send our thoughts to all those at Apollo affected by this awful event and glad to hear that there were no injuries reported.

“Protape are now looking to focus their efforts on assuring and advising the industry on our path forward. Firstly Protape hope to assure all current MDC customers that we will aim to maintain supply with their average monthly useage. We will not allow any clients to over purchase at this time. All surplus stock will be offered as fairly as possible to other customers.”

Pricing will remain the same unless MDC make changes, according to Matthews.

“Protape are committed, as they have been for over 30 years, in supporting the lacquer industry and in this testing time will do whatever we can to help this challenging and unprecedented situation," he added.