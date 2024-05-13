Music Week Awards 2024: Warner Music's Victor Aroldoss on exporting UK talent including Dua Lipa

Warner Music UK triumphed at the Music Week Awards in the International Marketing Category, which is now in its second year.

The result was in recognition of the major’s global success last year with acts including Ed Sheeran, Fred Again.. and PinkPantheress.

Music Week spoke to WMUK’s senior vice president of international marketing, Victor Aroldoss, backstage at the awards ceremony.

“It feels great,” saidAroldoss. “It’s down to an amazing team, as I said in the speech. It’s also all the Warner markets around the world who work so hard for us, and some amazing artists and management.”

Aroldoss said the International Marketing award’s focus on exporting UK talent was important.

“Absolutely,” he told Music Week. “Warner UK are quite lucky. We have three artists in the Top 10 of Spotify’s most streamed – Coldplay, Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran. We just need to keep growing that. With American music having dominance at the moment, I think it's important for British artists to stand up and be noticed on the global stage.”

Dua Lipa broke internationally first and she is a proper global superstar Victor Aroldoss

The team are now busy on the international roll-out of the Dua Lipa campaign, as her album debuted at No.1 in the UK with strong sales of 46,298 (Official Charts Company).

“Dua’s always been an international focus from day one,” said Aroldoss. “She broke internationally first and she is a proper global superstar. So it's been a joy to work with her and her team.”

Aroldoss also described the global reach of Fred Again.. as “absolutely huge”.

“We're seeing him fill out stadiums all around the world and it just keeps on growing,” he said. “Our job is to make sure everybody keeps up with [the momentum]. He just did a really amazing tour of Australia, where around one million tickets were sold. South America's next, and there are more and more countries [to follow].”

