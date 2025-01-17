Music Week Awards 2025 set to crown Independent Record Company winner

It was EGA Distro's turn in the limelight in May 2024, as the label emerged victorious in the hotly contested Independent Record Company category at the Music Week Awards.

Backstage on the night, Music Week caught up with co-founder Colin Batsa and MD Charley Snook, who Batsa hailed as "the best leader of a label in the country".

Batsa highlighted EGA’s unique position in the market.

“No it isn’t [like other companies], it’s the first Black and female owned distribution company and record label, we’re a hybrid,” he stated. “Our mission is to show diversity across the music industry and we can do that 100%, we will do that. We have started really well.”

Charley Snook, meanwhile – who also won at at the Music Week Women In Music Awards last October – paid tribute to EGA’s team.

“We’ve got an incredible A&R here in Colin Batsa,” she told us. “We’ve handpicked the best team in the country, we’ve handpicked the best artists, they’re our favourite artists. That all contributes. We love moments like this, but at the same time, we love coming to work every morning and doing our jobs, doing what we do for the artists.”

Domino triumphed in the category in 2023, while in 2022 Neighbourhood Recordings won for their work with Dave. In 2021, Partisan took the award home for the second year in a row.