Music Week launches Q4 Release Radar microsite

Q4 is well underway with huge releases for the gifting season.

To keep track of all the key albums for the quarter, Music Week has launched the Release Radar microsite, in partnership with Universal Music, Sony Music and Now Music.

Click here for the essential guide to the biggest albums.

The Q4 line-up includes blockbuster releases such as Adele’s 30, ABBA’s return with Voyage, Little Mix’s hits collection Between Us, Motown: A Symphony Of Soul, Now That’s What I Call Music 110, and many more.

Music Week’s Release Radar microsite features viewpoints from David Hawkes, president, Commercial and Creative Services Division, Universal Music UK and Nicola Tuer, COO at Sony Music UK.

See the next edition of Music Week for a round-up of Q4 releases and key insights from execs.