Nas signs Indian hip-hop artist Ikka to his Mass Appeal India JV with UMG

Indian hip-hop artist Ikka is partnering with Nas' multi-media entertainment platform Mass Appeal India.

The agreement is designed to help evolve the genre in the Indian rapper's native country.

“We started Mass Appeal India to give local, talented artists a platform to rise and achieve their dreams," explained Nas. "Ikka is just that, an incredible talent making great music, and I am proud to welcome him to the squad.”

The deal means Ikka will release his full-length debut album I on Mass Appeal India.

“I’m so excited to join Nas and the Mass Appeal India family," he said. "I first started my music career as a hip-hop artist. Hip-hop has always been my first priority and passion, ever since I started listening to the genre with Eminem back in 2003, when I was just 14 years old. It’s an honour to be part of such a thriving ecosystem and I am looking forward to collaborating with Mass Appeal India to deliver some path-breaking hip-hop hits for global audiences.”

Ikka currently has over one billion streams, including several Bollywood hits, to his name and Devraj Sanyal, MD & CEO of UMG, India & South Asia, who are partners with Mass Appeal, said there were plans to break the artist globally.

“Mass Appeal India is dedicated to bringing the best and most authentic Indian hip-hop to the world, and I am thrilled that we have now added Ikka to our incredible artist roster," he explained.

"One of the most talented hip-hop writers in the scene and with a flow that equals the best in the business, signing him to Mass Appeal India was a no brainer. Having already worked together on his hit non-film releases for our Vyrl Originals label, I know that his passion for hip-hop will help elevate the scene to new heights and I couldn’t be more proud that we are the team that will A&R, market and work with Ikka to unleash his music globally together.”

In July Universal Music India has announced it had signed an exclusive multi-year, global distribution deal with Indian music company Desi Melodies.

By Paul Stokes