Natalie Wade joins PPL as director of music industry engagement

Natalie Wade, founder of Small Green Shoots and The Cat’s Mother, has joined PPL as director of music industry engagement.

The newly created role will see Wade further develop PPL’s relationships with the UK music industry. She will report to Kate Reilly, chief membership & people officer and will join chief executive officer Peter Leathem’s executive management team.

The new director of music industry engagement role will see Wade promote PPL’s work collecting neighbouring rights revenue for performers and recording rights-holders and support them to maximise this income. In 2021 PPL revenues reached £252.8 million from the UK and internationally.

Wade will also work to highlight PPL’s position as the world’s largest neighbouring rights company, ensuring performers and recording rights-holders are aware of the international neighbouring rights revenue opportunities available to them.

Wade is a renowned figure in the UK music industry, having founded Small Green Shoots and female-focused consultancy The Cat’s Mother.

Small Green Shoots, which was the Music Week Awards charity partner this year, supports those in difficult life circumstances to get the experience required for a long-term sustainable career in the creative industries. So far, the organisation’s work has led to over 150 permanent jobs for talented young people and more than £1.7 million of early-stage funding secured for artists and organisations including Jorja Smith, Mahalia, Hamzaa, Berwyn, The Compozers, Snap Capone, Benny Mails, Frisco and others.

Those results have been achieved thanks in part to the partnerships Wade has built between Small Green Shoots and the likes of Columbia Records, PRS Foundation, SJM Concerts, Modest! Management, Transport for London, Virgin Records, The Prince’s Trust, Comic Relief and Children In Need. The Cat’s Mother, founded in 2019, provides connections for diverse young women wanting to build careers in the creative industries.

Natalie is one of the music industry’s most hard-working, ambitious and passionate people Peter Leathem

Awarded a BEM in 2016 for services to music and the creative industries, Wade was recognised as an Unsung Hero by the MMF and FAC at the 2018 Artist & Manager Awards and was inducted into Music Week’s Women In Music Roll of Honour in 2020. She is an advisor to the PRS Foundation and sits on the executive steering committee of Power Up.

Natalie Wade said: “Having built and developed Small Green Shoots from scratch, this has been a huge decision for me personally. However, I know I am leaving the charity in safe hands, and believe I can make a real impact in this exciting new role. The fact that PPL will continue to support the important work of Small Green Shoots and The Cat's Mother speaks volumes about my new colleagues and their leadership values, and I can't wait to get started on this exciting chapter.”

Peter Leathem said: “Natalie is one of the music industry’s most hard-working, ambitious and passionate people. Her work has changed the lives of many young people for the better and also built a diverse talent pipeline for those companies that partnered with her. PPL and our members are very lucky to have her on board and will benefit from her extensive knowledge and contacts base, as well as her drive and can-do approach to business. Welcome Natalie - we look forward to working with you to build on PPL’s already strong reputation for delivering revenue to the UK music industry.”

PPL will continue to provide ongoing support for Natalie Wade’s work with The Cat’s Mother. Wade will continue as a part-time consultant to Small Green Shoots for a transitional period.