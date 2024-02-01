Natasha Billing returns to Warner Music as SVP, commercial and data insight for UK

Natasha Billing has been appointed SVP, commercial and data insight at Warner Music UK.

In her new role, Billing will report to Isabel Garvey, WMUK’s chief operating officer.

Billing has more than 15 years of experience in global leadership roles across fast-growing brands such as ASOS, Made.com and NA-KD, where she spearheaded marketing strategies to drive brand positioning and accelerate revenue and product growth.

She has also previously worked for Warner Music International between 2007 and 2010 in a strategy and product innovation role.

“With extensive experience in partner management, revenue growth strategies, and data-driven decision-making, combined with her genuine passion for music, Natasha's appointment marks a shift in WMUK's approach to revenue generation and data analytics,” said a statement. “This shift will elevate WMUK’s ability to provide outstanding service to labels and partners and will play a pivotal role in nurturing artists' careers, amplifying audience engagement and fueling innovation and growth throughout the company.”

Alongside Billing's appointment, Nick Allum has been promoted to the newly created position of VP, data and insight. Reporting to Billing, he will lead the establishment of a centralised WMUK data and insight team.

This team will manage audience, revenue and marketing data, collaborating closely with the company's frontline labels and other teams to implement a “more sophisticated strategic approach to artist development, consumer insight and success measurement”, according to the announcement.

I’m delighted to be rejoining Warner Music at an exciting time for the industry and the company Natasha Billing

Isabel Garvey said: “The way commercial and data teams operate within a record company is evolving, and at Warner Music, we want to be at the forefront of this change. With our new set-up, and under Natasha and Nick’s leadership, we are well positioned to offer the best support possible to our artists, labels and partners, while further promoting and accelerating WMUK’s incredible frontline and catalogue releases. I look forward to working closely with Natasha and Nick as we move to the next chapter.”

Natasha Billing said: “I’m delighted to be rejoining Warner Music at an exciting time for the industry and the company. I look forward to energising existing and new partner relationships and working with my team and the wider UK company to drive an innovative approach to data strategy and commercial success.”

Nick Allum added: “In today’s world, data has never been more readily available, but it’s imperative that we know how to analyse to make sense of the noise and storytelling to create actionable insight. In my new role, I want to build a team that can work closely with the labels and give them the insights they need to help elevate our artists.”

Warner Music confirmed that Linda Walker left the company at the end of last year after more than three decades.

“WMUK would like to thank her for all her work over the years and wish her the best in her future ventures,” concluded the statement.