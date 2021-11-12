Nathan Evans is No.1 on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Told You So by Nathan Evans has topped the Music Moves Europe Talent chart this week (November 12).
Rising from second place seven days ago, the follow-up to the singer's Wellerman single – which itself is at No.6 – marks its 20th week on the chart by taking the No.1 slot.
Holly Humberstone re-enters the Top 10 as her song Scarlett rises from No.13 to No.7, while Nice To Meet Ya by Wes Nelson makes a smilar impact. At No.21 last week, the track featuring Yxng Bane, jumps up to No.8.
The full Top 100 chart is available here.
|Position
|Previous
|Weeks
|Artist
|Title
|Homecountry
|1
|2
|20
|Nathan Evans
|Told You So
|GB
|2
|6
|53
|SUPER-HI feat. Neeka
|Following The Sun
|GB
|3
|3
|5
|Oden & Fatzo
|Lauren
|FR
|4
|5
|5
|PinkPantheress
|I Must Apologise
|GB
|5
|1
|11
|Griff
|One Night
|GB
|6
|4
|38
|Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted
|Wellerman
|GB
|7
|13
|8
|Holly Humberstone
|Scarlett
|GB
|8
|21
|27
|Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane
|Nice To Meet Ya
|GB
|9
|9
|20
|A36
|Samma Gamla Vanliga
|SE
|10
|11
|10
|Fred Again..
|Billie (Loving Arms)
|GB
|11
|8
|59
|Shane Codd
|Get Out My Head
|IE
|12
|12
|42
|Griff
|Black Hole
|GB
|13
|15
|6
|Wet Leg
|Wet Dream
|GB
|14
|27
|5
|Kalhaader feat. Robyn The Bank
|Who We Are
|DK
|15
|10
|37
|Fred Again..
|Marea (We've Lost Dancing)
|GB
|16
|25
|12
|Slopes
|Tears
|NO
|17
|20
|43
|Zoe Wees
|Girls Like Us
|DE
|18
|7
|80
|Zoe Wees
|Control
|DE
|19
|14
|20
|Rain Radio feat. DJ Craig Gorman
|Talk About
|GB
|20
|48
|8
|Mimi Webb
|24/5
|GB