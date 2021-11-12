Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Nathan Evans is No.1 on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

November 12th 2021 at 12:00PM
Nathan Evans is No.1 on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Told You So by Nathan Evans has topped the Music Moves Europe Talent chart this week (November 12).

Rising from second place seven days ago, the follow-up to the singer's Wellerman single – which itself is at No.6 – marks its 20th week on the chart by taking the No.1 slot.

Holly Humberstone re-enters the Top 10 as her song Scarlett rises from No.13 to No.7, while Nice To Meet Ya by Wes Nelson makes a smilar impact. At No.21 last week, the track featuring Yxng Bane, jumps up to No.8.

The full Top 100 chart is available here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 2 20 Nathan Evans Told You So GB
2 6 53 SUPER-HI feat. Neeka Following The Sun GB
3 3 5 Oden & Fatzo Lauren FR
4 5 5 PinkPantheress I Must Apologise GB
5 1 11 Griff One Night GB
6 4 38 Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted Wellerman GB
7 13 8 Holly Humberstone Scarlett GB
8 21 27 Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane Nice To Meet Ya GB
9 9 20 A36 Samma Gamla Vanliga SE
10 11 10 Fred Again.. Billie (Loving Arms) GB
11 8 59 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
12 12 42 Griff Black Hole GB
13 15 6 Wet Leg Wet Dream GB
14 27 5 Kalhaader feat. Robyn The Bank Who We Are DK
15 10 37 Fred Again.. Marea (We've Lost Dancing) GB
16 25 12 Slopes Tears NO
17 20 43 Zoe Wees Girls Like Us DE
18 7 80 Zoe Wees Control DE
19 14 20 Rain Radio feat. DJ Craig Gorman Talk About GB
20 48 8 Mimi Webb 24/5 GB


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021