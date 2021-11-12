Nathan Evans is No.1 on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Told You So by Nathan Evans has topped the Music Moves Europe Talent chart this week (November 12).

Rising from second place seven days ago, the follow-up to the singer's Wellerman single – which itself is at No.6 – marks its 20th week on the chart by taking the No.1 slot.

Holly Humberstone re-enters the Top 10 as her song Scarlett rises from No.13 to No.7, while Nice To Meet Ya by Wes Nelson makes a smilar impact. At No.21 last week, the track featuring Yxng Bane, jumps up to No.8.

