National Album Day 2022 reissues and new releases announced

National Album Day has announced a list of debut albums that are being released or reissued on vinyl and CD to coincide with this year's event (October 15).

This year, NAD will be celebrating the art of the debut album, with LPs from the likes of The Police (Outlandos d'Amour), Travis (Good Feeling), Jamiroquai (Emergency On Planet Earth), The Damned (Damned Damned Damned), Mariah Carey (Mariah Carey) and Nas (Illmatic) being re-issued in special editions.

The titles, which will be available in participating UK indie stores, HMV and Fopp, Amazon and other outlets on the day, can be pre-ordered now.

Jake Bugg and Pip Millett are the latest artists to be confirmed as National Album Day ambassadors, joining Franz Ferdinand, KSI, The Mysterines, Sam Ryder and The Staves. Bugg's debut album (Jake Bugg) is 10 years old on National Album Day, and Millett is set to release her debut later this year.

The full list of NAD titles:

Alexander Ullman - Liszt: Piano Concertos 1&2, Sonata in B Minor (CD)

Alt-J - An Awesome Wave (limited fern green colour vinyl)

Black Sabbath - Black Sabbath (limited black & purple splatter vinyl)

Blossoms - Blossoms (limited edition orange vinyl)

Bunny Scott - The Love Somebody (expanded edition CD)

Chase and Status - More Than A Lot (limited pink & black marbled colour vinyl)

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Kingfish (limited edition 140-gram translucent yellow vinyl)

The Clash - The Clash (transparent pink vinyl)

The Damned - Damned Damned Damned (limited edition yellow vinyl)

Finley Quaye - Maverick A Strike (yellow vinyl)

Jake Bugg - Jake Bugg (10th Anniversary remastered with 16 bonus tracks 3-CD set and 2-LP black & gold vinyl set)

Jamiroquai - Emergency on Planet Earth (2-LP transparent vinyl)

Jennifer Lopez - One The 6 (peach coloured vinyl)

Mariah Carey - Mariah Carey (coloured vinyl)

Marine Girls - Lazy Ways and Beach Party (new edition CD)

Nas - Illmatic (limited edition red & blue vinyl)

The National - The National (white vinyl)

Nessa Barrett - Young Forever (debut album release on CD)

The Police - Outlandos d’Amour (limited edition blue vinyl)

Rainn Byrns - New In Town (vinyl & CD)

Sharky - People Are Strange (Digital fomat)

Smith & Burrows - Funny Looking Angels (limited edition picture disc vinyl)

The Staves - Dead & Born & Grown (recycled black vinyl)

Sub Focus - Sub Focus (limited edition red, green & blue colour vinyl)

Supergrass - I Should Coco (remastered black vinyl)

The The - Soul Mining (remastered vinyl LP)

Travis - Good Feeling (25th Anniversary vinyl re-issue with ‘fan thank you’ sleeve)

Wu Tang Clan - Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) (limited edition gold vinyl)

National Album Day is presented in association with official audio partner Bowers & Wilkins and official broadcast partner BBC Sounds, and will celebrate the artists behind these significant and influential bodies of work.

Since its launch in 2018, National Album Day has been supported by artists and musicians including Kylie Minogue, Joy Crookes, Sharleen Spiteri, Ray BLK, Lewis Capaldi, Mark Ronson, La Roux, Elbow, Paloma Faith, Blossoms, Alice Cooper, Novelist, Tom Odell, Mahalia, Toyah Willcox and Jazzie B among others.

National Album Day is organised jointly by the BPI and ERA, with the support of UK record labels and participating independent and specialist retailers and online and digital/streaming services.

In the current issue of Music Week, we speak to outgoing BPI CEO Geoff Taylor and ERA's Megan Page to consider how the fifth edition of National Album Day can boost album sales in the Q4 period.