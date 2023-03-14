National Album Day 2023 to be themed around '90s music

National Album Day will return on Saturday October, 14 in 2023.

This year’s theme has been confirmed as the ’90s, following previous celebrations that included the ’80s, women in music and debut albums. It will also help to honour 75 years of the album LP format.

Now in its sixth edition, National Album Day sees the music community come together each year to celebrate and promote the art of the album.

National Album Day is again presented in association with official broadcast partner BBC Sounds.

As well as artist ambassadors to support the initiative, National Album Day will include specially reissued albums and new releases, as well as promotional events and other activities.

National Album Day is organised jointly by the BPI and ERA.

We’re looking forward to not only celebrating the albums that shaped the decade but also to championing undiscovered gems Kim Bayley

Sophie Jones, BPI chief strategy officer & interim CEO, said: “So long as storytelling remains central to making great music, the album will always occupy a special place in the hearts of artists and fans alike – and the ’90s were an especially rich decade for the format, with diverse genres, spanning Britpop, hip-hop and trip-hop among others, and brilliant artists who went on to become mainstays of our popular culture. We invite everyone with a love of the album to join us on this year’s National Album Day journey of appreciation and discovery that will highlight, as it does each year, the enduring appeal of the art of the album and celebrate a truly memorable decade of albums that are now inspiring the next generation of talent.”

Kim Bayley, chief executive, ERA, said: “With the album celebrating the iconic milestone of 75 years, it couldn’t be a more exciting time to delve into a decade so rich in musical heritage and culture. From giving birth to legendary genres to launching the careers of many much-loved artists, the ’90s is a decade that continues to connect and bring joy to music lovers, young and old, to this day. We’re looking forward to not only celebrating the albums that shaped the decade but also to championing undiscovered gems and those that have inspired so many of today’s generation of artists.”

The event is supported across the breadth of BBC Sounds radio, TV and online channels. It is backed by the wider recorded music community, taking in UK record labels; AIM, PPL and other trade associations; independent record stores and specialist chains, such as HMV; and online retailers and digital/streaming services including Amazon, Spotify and YouTube.