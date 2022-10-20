National Album Day boosts vinyl sales by 30%

Vinyl LP sales in the UK soared by nearly one-third during this year’s National Album Day.

A series of classic albums specially released for the event lifted the overall vinyl market.

Jointly organised by the BPI and the Entertainment Retailers Association, this fifth edition of National Album Day took place on Saturday, October 15 with a theme of debut albums. It was presented in association with audio partner Bowers & Wilkins and broadcast partner BBC Sounds.

Marking this year’s theme, some 30 classic debut albums were exclusively released or reissued on vinyl and CD, including titles by Black Sabbath, The Clash, Jake Bugg, Jamiroquai, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Nas, The Police, Supergrass, The The and Wu-Tang Clan. These were available in participating UK indie stores, HMV and Fopp, Amazon and other outlets.

Based on Official Charts Company data, vinyl LP sales last Saturday (October 15) increased by 30% compared to the previous Saturday, while CD sales rose by 20%. Over last weekend, half of the 20 biggest-selling vinyl LPs were exclusive National Album Day titles, led by The Clash’s 1977 self-titled debut. It was among the weekend’s 10 most popular vinyl LP sellers where it was joined by debut albums and exclusive National Album Day releases from Black Sabbath (Black Sabbath), Jamiroquai (Emergency On Planet Earth) and Stereophonics (Word Gets Around).

The 20 biggest vinyl sellers also welcomed National Album Day classic first albums from artists including The Damned (Damned Damned Damned), Jennifer Lopez (On the 6), Mariah Carey (Mariah Carey), Supergrass (I Should Coco) and The The (Soul Mining).

The day and supporting promotional activity also acted as a platform for forthcoming debut albums by new artists including National Album Day ambassadors India Arkin, Pip Millett and Sam Ryder.

National Album Day also made its presence felt strongly across socials, trending on Twitter throughout the day itself, with NAD channels reaching over five million.

A National Album Day spokesperson said: “At a time when so much of the focus is on individual tracks, National Album Day is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the art of the album and the vital role it plays in shaping the careers of artists and how fans connect to them. This year’s debuts theme has particularly resonated, highlighted by its marked impact in the Official Charts and extensively across media and social channels.

“We would like to thank everyone who enthusiastically backed this year’s National Album Day, including our valued partners Bowers & Wilkins and BBC Sounds; our fantastic ambassadors and their teams, artists and fans; all the record labels, distributors, retailers and digital services; and all the platforms, organisations and album listening platforms who hosted or supported the day in some way.”

Iain McNay, founder Cherry Red Records, and one of the instigators of National Album Day, said: “It is really quite extraordinary how National Album Day has grown in its reach, its profile and its interest since its inception just five years ago. It is now an important day in the music calendar and the reminder it gives of how much thought, creative talent and genius that goes into the making of an album by so many artists is so important. It will grow and grow over the years.”