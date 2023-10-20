National Album Day boosts vinyl with sales up 51%

Vinyl LP sales increased 51% on National Album Day thanks to a series of reissues to tie in with this year’s 1990s theme.

The sixth edition of the annual event took place on Saturday, October 14, and was jointly organised by the BPI and ERA.

Presented in association with audio partner Bowers & Wilkins and broadcast partner BBC Sounds, the event marked this year’s theme of the 1990s with an extensive programme of activity. BBC Radio 2 dedicated almost its entire day’s output on National Album Day to music from the decade, while NAD was also featured on the BBC One Show, and coincided with the BBC 2 three-part series First Ladies of Hip Hop.

Other support included an evening at the V&A in South Kensington, London where Goldie was interviewed about his albums and creative journey; Rough Trade hosting an in-conversation event with Tricky and Steve McQueen; Tim’s Listening Party linking up with OMD; and a Classic Album Sundays session with James in the Royal Albert Hall’s Elgar Room.

Based on Official Charts Company data, the National Album Day titles helped to increase vinyl LP sales last Saturday (October 14) by 51% in the UK compared to the previous Saturday.

Nearly half of the 40 biggest-selling vinyl titles over last weekend were exclusive National Album Day titles, led by Modern Life Is Rubbish by Blur, Girl by Dannii Minogue, Grace by Jeff Buckley, Wild Wood by Paul Weller and Automatic For The People by REM.

More than 40 classic albums from the 1990s were also released or reissued in limited editions on a mixture of vinyl and CD by artists including Blur, Catatonia, Dannii Minogue, Eternal, Jeff Buckley, Leftfield, Melanie C, Paul Weller, REM and Stereophonics.

There were also releases by The Corrs, Gabrielle, Shola Ama and Tricky, who served as 2023 National Album Day ambassadors alongside Declan McKenna and Extreme lead guitarist and songwriter Nuno Bettencourt.