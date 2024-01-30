National Album Day to celebrate great British groups for 2024 edition

National Album Day is to return on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

This year the albums initiative will be themed around great British groups, following previous editions that included women in music, debut albums and the ’90s.

Presented in association with official broadcast partner BBC Radio 2 and now in its seventh year since launching in 2018, National Album Day promotes the art of the album format.

BBC Radio 2 will pay tribute to artists who tell their stories behind significant and influential bodies of work.

Other activities to be announced in the coming months will include artist champions, specially reissued albums tied into anniversaries, new releases and promotional events.

Since its launch in 2018, National Album Day has been supported by a broad range of artist champions, including Kylie Minogue, Joy Crookes, Sharleen Spiteri, Lewis Capaldi, Mark Ronson, La Roux, Elbow, Paloma Faith, Blossoms, Alice Cooper, Novelist, Tom Odell, Mahalia, Toyah Willcox and Jazzie B.

Last year Gabrielle, Declan McKenna, Tricky, Nuno Bettencourt, Shola Ama and The Corrs were the latest to add their voices as advocates of the album.

With a week-long build up, National Album Day has hosted a variety of activities such as listening events, live performances, in-store artist appearances and record store promotions, V&A artist in-conversations, album sleeve artwork exhibitions and street art murals.

National Album Day is organised jointly by the BPI and ERA, the digital entertainment and retail association. The event is supported across Radio 2 and the breadth of BBC Sounds, radio, TV and online channels, and is backed by the wider recorded music community as well as music retail across physical and digital.

In a joint statement, Kim Bayley, chief executive of ERA, and Dr Jo Twist OBE, BPI chief executive, said: “From the iconic influence of The Beatles and Spice Girls to the dynamic new sounds of BRITs winners Wet Leg, countless artists spanning diverse backgrounds and rich genres make for an exciting celebration of great British groups. With so many legendary albums produced by British groups, National Album Day has a brilliant grounding for fans to explore records both new and old, revisiting or enjoying them for the first time.”