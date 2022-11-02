Naxos Music Group launches catalogue partnership with Fuga to 'amplify global presence of classical'

Naxos Music Group has formed an extensive partnership with Fuga.

The leading classical music group will work with the Downtown-owned services company to leverage its expansive catalogue of classical titles.

First established by Klaus Heymann as a label in 1987, the Naxos Music Group - now including Naxos, Capriccio, Grand Piano, Ondine, Orfeo, Opus Arte, ARC and Prophone - has grown substantially over the last three decades and now distributes more than 90,000 titles.

Working with over 800 clients across more than 70 countries, Fuga is a leading B2B distributor with clients including Better Noise Music, Beggars Group, Epitaph and Ninja Tune. The distributor has expanded significantly over the last 12 months, launching new hubs in South Korea, Brazil, Sweden and Germany with a 30% increase in staff over the last year.

“By partnering with Fuga, the classical powerhouse will gain access to the full-suite of services offered by the distributor, including digital distribution, marketing services, royalty accounting and use of Fuga’s extensive trends and analytics platform for Naxos Music Group and all associated labels,” said a statement.

This new partnership will amplify the global presence of classical music Hakan Lagerqvist

Hakan Lagerqvist, CEO, Naxos Digital Services, said: “Fuga's established commitment to music and technology aligns with our vision to provide the best possible service to our labels. Together with our classical music expertise and deep catalogue, this new partnership will amplify the global presence of classical music and raise the standard for its discoverability throughout the digital ecosystem.”

Christiaan Kroner, president of Fuga, said: “Naxos’s highly reputed global catalogue and fierce dedication to both accessibility and innovation within classical music makes this a very exciting partnership. We look forward to providing a wide breadth of Fuga’s industry-leading services across distribution and marketing to Naxos’s clientele, connecting them even further to audiences worldwide.”