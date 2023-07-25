Negla Abdela upped to managing director at Ministry Of Sound

Negla Abdela has been promoted to managing director at Ministry Of Sound.

Sony Music UK confirmed the appointment today (July 25), upping Abdela from general manager. The executive arrived at Ministry in 2015 as social media manager, before becoming head of digital in 2018 and GM in 2021. She was inducted onto the Music Week Women In Music Awards Roll Of Honour in 2020.

During her tenure at the label, Abdela has worked on campaigns for Paul Woolford, Ewan McVicar, Riton, Majestic, Regard, London Grammar, Sigala and more. Ministry’s international campaigns include Doja Cat, Tate McRae and Lil Durk.??

I’m?truly passionate about seeing more Black women in senior leadership positions and this is a reminder of what is possible Negla Abdela

Abdela is on Sony Music UK’s Social Justice Fund steering committee and is the co-executive sponsor for Sony Music’s internal Diversity committee HUE (Helping Unite Everyone).

Abdela said: “I’m proud of how much the team has collectively achieved during my time at Ministry Of Sound and I’m excited to continue growing with the label as I step into this role. I’ve had the most incredible mentorship from Amy [Wheatley] and Dipesh [Parmar] who have always put their trust in me to deliver and I look forward to leading the label into the next chapter?with their support and Jason Iley’s. I’m?truly passionate about seeing more Black women in senior leadership positions and this is a reminder of what is possible, no matter what your background is.”

Dipesh Parmar, president, Columbia Records said: “I’m delighted for Negla to take on her new role at Ministry Of Sound. She is a natural leader and her commitment over the last eight years has helped shape the label’s vision for artist signings and overall development. Negla’s passion for both the roster and team make her one of the most respected and dynamic executives in the business and I’m excited for her to take the label into its next phase of growth in the electronic music scene.”