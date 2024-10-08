Nettwerk makes key UK-based hires in catalogue marketing and sync

Nettwerk has made two further key additions to bolster the growing UK label team.

Katie Graham will head up catalogue marketing & developments globally for Nettwerk from the UK.

Graham has joined from the global catalogue marketing team at Warner Music Group, where she led global marketing strategies and product creation for artists such as Phil Collins and Enya. She most recently led the global catalogue marketing strategy for all ‘shallow’ catalogue across Atlantic’s UK-signed acts, executing campaigns for stars such as Ed Sheeran.

Katie Graham said: “I'm incredibly excited by the opportunity to join Nettwerk Music Group and work with the team to develop its rich catalogue, especially in its 40th anniversary year! We will work to celebrate music from across the last 40 years applying strategic and creative vision to support our artists both old and new. The business of catalogue music marketing has changed and developed dramatically over the last few years, and I'm thankful to bring my expertise to such a wonderful label.”

Ruth Wyatt is also joining the UK team as director of sync for UK & Europe. She previously worked at Warner Music UK, placing artists across all sync mediums, spearheading bespoke opportunities and building out the soundtrack proposition at Warner.

Wyatt rounded off her Warner era in Australia. Her successes include Sam Ryder’s You’re Christmas To Me landing at No.2 last Christmas 2023.

Ruth Wyatt said: “I am ecstatic to be joining Nettwerk in this next chapter and to build out the sync proposition across the UK and Europe. It’s never been a more exciting time to be in the sync space, with more productions being made than ever before and we’re witnessing breakout productions from the Nordics, Spain, Germany, France and Australia, all of which are attracting overwhelmingly international audiences, subsequently creating global impact for our artists.??

“This shift in location and opportunity is only gathering momentum. And I am excited to continue working with all the brilliant music supervisors, directors and creative minds behind the scenes to elevate their projects further with the eclectic Nettwerk roster.”

Mark Jowett, Nettwerk’s co-founder and president of A&R, said: “On behalf of Nettwerk, we’re thrilled to welcome Katie and Ruth to Nettwerk. Their expertise in catalogue development and achieving syncs, respectively, is matched only by their passion for supporting great music and artists.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Katie Graham and Ruth Wyatt