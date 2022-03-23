Nettwerk makes promotions in expanded A&R team

Nettwerk Music Group has announced multiple promotions across its A&R department. The news comes as Nettwerk’s A&R department expands globally.

Rachel Cragg (pictured) has been promoted to VP, A&R and strategy, while Sameer Sadhu and Angus Blair are now VP, A&R.

During her time at Nettwerk, Rachel Cragg has built a roster of global artists including Mallrat, Neil Frances, Kali, Dee Holt and Hermitude.

Sameer Sadhu has a roster including Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness, Miami Horror, Miya Folick, Tim Atlas and Vacations. Angus Blair's five-year stint at Nettwerk has seen him bring Leisure, Matt Maltese, Himalayas, Mega, Seafret, Bad Sounds and Rhodes.

Nettwerk co-founder Mark Jowett said: “Rachel, Angus and Sameer’s unique styles and keen eyes for talent have made them invaluable members of Nettwerk's A&R team. They super-serve their artists, and we couldn't be more proud and grateful to have them as leaders at the label."