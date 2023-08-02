Nettwerk Music Group establishes European HQ in Germany

Nettwerk Music Group is expanding its European activities with a new headquarters in Hamburg.

The Canadian label continues to build upon its global operations with locations in New York, London, Vancouver, Los Angeles, and Sydney.

Martin Schuhmacher has been responsible for the development of Nettwerk in Europe from Germany for over 15 years. Since April 1, 2023, he has been acting as managing director of the newly founded company Nettwerk Music Europe, leading a team of eight at locations in Hamburg and Hilversum.

"We are very excited to open our new European headquarters in Hamburg," said Terry McBride, founder and CEO of Nettwerk. "Hamburg is an important music location in Europe and has earned an excellent global reputation through initiatives such as the Reeperbahn Festival. We find the conditions ideal to intensify our European activities, enter new local partnerships and offer even better support to our artists in Europe. Martin Schuhmacher, together with his team, will expand cooperation with the local music community, sign local acts, inspire people, and further strengthen our presence in Europe."

Martin Schuhmacher, managing director Europe, said: "Our focus is on working with emerging independent artists to connect them with music fans around the world. This gives them the opportunity to make a living doing what they love: making music! We see ourselves as a flexible partner for a growing number of artists and their management who strive for independence. The company's establishment in Hamburg is a clear indication of our intention to expand further into Europe. Our new presence will enable us to better promote the careers of young talents from both Germany and other parts of Europe."

Martin Schuhmacher is an experienced manager in the European music industry and has been part of the global Nettwerk team since 2006.

Nettwerk’s global roster includes Passenger, SYML, Miya Folick, Hollow Coves, Wild Rivers, Vacations, Blanco White, and others. At the European level, recent signings include Sarah Klang (Sweden), Winona Oak (Sweden), Amistat (Germany), and Philine Sonny (Germany).

PHOTO: Nettwerk Music Europe (L-R) Chiara Vahle, Marketing & Sales Manager; Tjark Köhler, Director Sales Europe; Anne Schneider, Digital Marketing Manager; Mandy Buitrago, Media Promotions Manager; Patricia Nigiani, VP Marketing; Marien Huijsoon, Director A&R; Martin Schuhmacher, Managing Director; and Sharon Kruck, Marketing Manager.