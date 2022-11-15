Nettwerk Music names Clare Everson as UK senior manager of sync

Nettwerk Music Group has appointed Clare Everson as senior manager, sync (UK), based in the London office.

Everson most recently worked as a music supervisor at Twenty Below Music, a music supervision and composition company whose credits include work with Nike, Burberry, Budweiser, feature documentaries and more.

Jon Granat, SVP of global sync licensing at Nettwerk, said: “We are beyond thrilled to welcome Clare to the Nettwerk family. Her wealth of experience on both sides of the sync business will be invaluable to bringing opportunities across the UK and Europe to Nettwerk artists and songwriters.”

Clare Everson said: “I am delighted to be joining Nettwerk at an exciting time for the company. I feel privileged to be leading the sync arm for the UK and Europe, and I am eager to shine a light on the talent across the roster, matching brilliant music to picture."

Before Twenty Below Music, Everson worked at Warner Music International and Manners McDade Music Publishing, the latter where she managed creative sync and licensing for writers such as Nils Frahm, Poppy Ackroyd, Max Cooper and more.

Clare Everson was previously editorial manager for Shesaid.so, the international network for women and gender minorities in music, of which she is still an active member. She has also been on the full working board of the UK & European Guild of Music Supervisors.

In 2021, Everson co-founded the NXT-Gen Scholarship with the Music Publishers Association. She is also a Google RARE 2020 Graduate for future creative leaders and recognised on the 2020 Music Industry Alternative Power 100 List. She was awarded the Music Publishers Association Richard Toeman Scholarship for 2019/20.