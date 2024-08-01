Nick Burgess and Jack Melhuish launch Artist Theory label with B-Unique

Nick Burgess and Jack Melhuish, formerly of Parlophone, have joined forces with B-Unique to launch a new independent label, Artist Theory.

The label has signed singer-songwriter Sam Ryder for the follow-up to his No.1 debut album and new artists H.LLLS and Emily Jeffri.

In a statement, Nick Burgess and Jack Melhuish said: “The label's philosophy is to sign culturally vibrant and diverse artists early in their careers and use our experience to nurture and develop their talent into globally successful artists. Our intention is to build a home for artists with major label ambition coupled with flexible and artist-friendly deals to empower the best creative talent in the world.

“We are forward-thinking in our approach to audience engagement, but remain true to our belief that everything starts with undeniable artists and outstanding music”

As co-president of Parlophone, Nick Burgess signed and developed artists such as PinkPantheress, Ashnikko, Gabriels, S1mba, Dutchavelli, Rachel Chinouriri, Sam Ryder and The Snuts. Prior to that he signed Bastille and The Kooks.

Jack Melhuish was most recently GM and head of marketing at Parlophone, where he led the marketing, audience, data and creative departments. Melhuish devised campaign strategies for Coldplay, Gorillaz, Diplo, David Guetta, PinkPantheress and Ashnikko, amongst many others.

Electronic, R&B and hip-hop collective H.LLS have won support from Zane Lowe following their debut single release. Artist Theory has also signed Emily Jeffri, who has amassed 20 million streams and has been hand-picked by Mitski to play All Points East.

Mark Lewis, co-founder of B-Unique, said: “Launching a label with Nick and Jack is a new, dynamic development for B-Unique. They both have incredible track records and together with our understanding of how to make it through 20 plus years of being a success driven indie, Artist Theory really is an exciting proposition.”