Nicola Spokes joins Island as managing director

Nicola Spokes has joined Island as managing director, the major has announced.

Spokes moves across from Caroline International, where she was UK label head. Caroline International was recently rebranded as Virgin Music Label & Artist Services following Universal Music Group’s relaunch of Virgin Records.

Caroline International was a winner at last year’s Music Week Awards, its third services category triumph in seven years. Upon winning, Spokes – who was inducted onto the Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honour in 2019 – praised her team and said: “It comes down to people, and the quality of service those people provide, and I truly believe our team are the best.”

At Caroline, she oversaw successful campaigns from an array of acts including Aitch, Digga D, D-Block Europe, Internet Money, Tame Impala and more. Previously, Spokes spent 15 years at Ministry Of Sound, where she became marketing director, helping the label win two Music Week Awards in the process.

I am thrilled to be joining Louis and the team Nicola Spokes, Island Records

She arrives at Island in the wake of Natasha Mann taking on the new role of director of diversity & inclusion at Universal Music UK and will report to president Louis Bloom. Spokes will work in tandem with Island SVP Steve Pitron.

Nicola Spokes said: “Island Records has always been the home of the most unique and culturally-impactful artists, and voices, in British music. Artists that have shaped and soundtracked my childhood, youth and adulthood. I am thrilled to be joining Louis and the team to continue the evolution of this amazing label and their incredible roster, and to play a part in writing the next chapter of the Island story.”

Louis Bloom said: “Nicola is widely regarded as one of the brightest and most respected creative marketeers in the industry and we are absolutely delighted that she joins us as managing director, particularly at such an exciting time for the label. Her passion, strategic flair and visionary thinking make her a fantastic addition to an already brilliant team and I know that she will play a huge part in the future success of this great label. I’d also like to take this opportunity, on behalf of everyone at Island, to thank Natasha for her immeasurable contribution to our success over the last 12 years and while we are very sad to see her go, I honestly can’t think of anyone better equipped to lead Universal Music UK’s Diversity & Inclusion team.”