Nicola Tuer steps down at Sony Music for family reasons

Nicola Tuer, Sony Music UK & Ireland COO, will be leaving the business for family reasons at the end of September.

Tuer’s career at Sony Music UK spans nearly 30 years. She rose from the sales department to being appointed Sony’s first female chief operating officer in 2014 – making her one of the most senior women in the UK music industry for many years.

During her career she was involved in the success of multiple artists including Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Elvis, George Ezra, Calvin Harris, Michael Jackson, Little Mix, Jeff Lynne, George Michael, Olly Murs, One Direction, Pink, Dolly Parton, Rag’n’Bone Man, Mark Ronson, Barbra Streisand and Pharrell Williams.

Jason Iley, CEO and chairman of Sony Music UK & Ireland, said: “Nicola is a ground-breaking leader and has been a huge part of the Sony Music UK family for nearly 30 years and, as our COO since 2014, she is one of the most senior women in the UK industry.

Nicola has been a wonderful colleague and friend to so many people in the industry and we will miss her greatly Jason Iley

“Nicola lives and breathes Sony Music and she has, time and again, gone above and beyond to ensure not only that Sony succeeds, but more importantly, that our artists succeed. Nicola’s can-do attitude, commercial savvy and commitment always marked her out as someone special – she has been a wonderful colleague and friend to so many people in the industry and we will miss her greatly.”

Nicola Tuer said: “I’ve been incredibly proud to have been part of Sony for nearly 30 years. Throughout this time I’ve had the privilege of working alongside so many talented people and artists and I will miss the challenges and excitement of playing my part at such a brilliant company.

“I would like to thank Rob [Stringer] and Jason for their unwavering support and friendship over many years and I wish the whole Sony family continued success.”

Tuer is a previous winner of Businesswoman Of The Year at the Music Week Women In Music Awards.