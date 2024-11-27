Nigerian superstar Flavour signs joint deal with Warner Music Africa and Africori

Nigerian superstar Flavour has signed a joint deal with Warner Music Africa and Africori.

Flavour’s future releases will be distributed through both Warner Music and Africori.

“Flavour will be able to leverage Warner Music’s global network and utilise its best-in-class A&R and marketing teams, offering new opportunities for growth and collaboration,” said a statement.

With his music described as a fusion of African rhythm, highlife and contemporary jazz, Flavour has amassed more than 1.1 billion views on YouTube and sold over five million albums worldwide.

Flavour said: "I'm excited to be working with Warner Music and Africori on this latest chapter of my career. It’s important to me that I partner with a company that shares in my artistic vision, and that’s exactly what I have here!”

It’s artists like Flavour who will continue to shape the future of the African music industry Temi Adeniji

Yoel Kenan, CEO, Africori, said: "We welcome Flavour to the team. His energy, innovation, and unique sound define the appeal that African music enjoys today. We look forward to working together in the next stage of his career, continuing to grow his audience and amplify his sound in new places.”

Temi Adeniji, managing director, Warner Music Africa, said: “Signing Flavour is a significant milestone in our plans for growth and development, and signifies our commitment to empowering world-class artists. It’s artists like Flavour who will continue to shape the future of the African music industry.”

The signing follows the launch of Warner Music Africa Francophone, an expansion of the existing joint venture with Africori focusing on French-speaking Africa.

During his career, Flavour has performed alongside artists including Akon, Ciara, French Montana, Lauryn Hill, Rick Ross and Snoop Dogg.